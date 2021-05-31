Women’s tennis records Successful 2021 season Tennis Georgia Tech yellow jackets for women





THE FLATS Georgia Tech’s 10th-ranked tennis team has put on a successful campaign for 2021, finishing with an overall record of 20-11 and an 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference ledger. The Yellow Jackets closed the season in the NCAA Championship Round of 16 in Orlando, Florida, after advancing to the 2021 ACC Tournament Championship Game in April. Four yellow jackets – Gia Cohen, Ava Hrastar, Victoria Flores and Kenya Jones – represented Tech in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships and earned big bids at Orlando. TEAM HIGHLIGHTS Georgia Tech finished the season at number 10 in the latest Oracle / ITA National Rankings released on May 26. Tech climbed as high as No. 6 in the country in the January 27 rankings.

Georgia Tech recorded its 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and received a large roster as the No. 13 overall seed. The Yellow Jackets hosted one of 16 regionals at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex and topped Georgia Southern and North Florida in the first two rounds to secure a spot in the round of 16.

The Yellow Jackets made their 11th overall appearance in the NCAA Championship round of 16. Tech faced No. 4 UCLA at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, but fell 4-0.

By defeating three ACC enemies in tournament play, Tech made its seventh appearance in the ACC tournament title match. The Jackets, who earned a bye as No. 6 seed in the first round, faced Virginia Tech (4-0), No. 4 NC State (4-3) and No. 24/20 Miami (4-3) best-placed and best-placed North Carolina in the championship game. Freshman Carol Lee picked up a straight series win on court five, but it wasn’t enough as Tech fell to Tar’s Heels, 4-1.

Georgia Tech got its home ground in January, hosting three nationally ranked teams for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Mahak Jain took a 4-3 victory over No. 14 South Carolina in the first game to place the Jackets in the championship game against No. 6 Duke. Tech fell behind the Blue Devils, 3-1, but came back to win four singles, won by freshman Ava Hrastar, to beat Duke 4-3 and secure a berth for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

At the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Tech topped No. 10 Oklahoma State, 4-3, after dropping to No. 9 Ohio State and No. 5 Pepperdine.

The Yellow Jackets registered their seventh season with 20 wins. Along the way, Tech was at the top of seven top 25 programs. INDIVIDUAL HIGHLIGHTS Georgia Tech was led by seniors Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores. The pair were nationally ranked in both singles and doubles throughout the season. Jones climbed as high as No. 2 in singles and Flores rose to No. 13. As a doubles team, the pair were in the top five all season, spending two weeks as the country’s No. 1 team.

Freshman Ava Hrastar joined Jones and Flores in the ITA national singles rankings. Hrastar broke in at number 119 on April 21 and climbed to number 100 on May 5. Hrastar and his doubles partner Gia Cohen have been in the top 25 since March 24.

Georgia Tech was represented by two student athletes in the NCAA Championship singles while Victoria Flores and Kenya Jones earned at-large bids. Jones made her second appearance in the singles championships, while Flores made her first appearance. Both dropped hard-fought matches in the round of 64.

The Yellow Jackets sent two doubles teams to Orlando to participate in the NCAA Championship doubles draw. Jones and Flores earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament and were joined by Ava Hrastar and Gia Cohen. Both teams fell in the opening round.

Seniors Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores collected all ACC awards to close their collegiate campaigns. Jones was named to the first team, while Flores earned second team recognition.

Flores was recognized for her work on and off the field and was named a finalist for the ITA Ann Lebedeff Leadership Award 2021. The award was created to recognize a recent graduate who has demonstrated excellence both on and off the field , leadership in their team, and leadership on campus and in the community. The winner will be announced in June.

Jones was named ACC Player of the Week twice during the season. She received her first recognition after the season openers and her second honor after being undefeated to open ACC. Jones upset the country’s second-placed player, Miamis Estela Perez-Somarriba in three sets to hand the Hurricane its first defeat of the season.

Freshman Ava Hrastar got her collegiate campaign underway by earning ACC Co-Freshman of the Week after the season’s opening weeks. She took four wins in singles and took Techs victory over No. 6 Duke in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in the championship game.

Jones finished the season with an overall record of 19-10 in singles, including an 18-8 dual mark and a 9-2 ACC ledger. Flores finished the season 19-7 in singles. She went 18-5 in dual play and 8-5 against ACC opponents. As a doubles team, Flores and Jones combined to 23-4 overall. They went 8-1 against ACC enemies and 21-3 in doubles.

With a successful doubles season in 2021, Jones broke Georgia Tech’s record in his doubles career. With 122 doubles wins in his career, Jones now holds the program record, surpassing Kristi Miller with 110 doubles wins. Alexander-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics and provides scholarships, operations and facility support to Georgia Tech’s more than 400 student athletes. Be a part of the Georgia Techs Everyday Champions development and help the Yellow Jackets compete for top-level college athletics championships through the Support the Swarm Fund, helping Georgia Tech athletics address the major financial challenges associated with Covid-19, and the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech’s student athletes. To learn more about supporting the yellow jackets, visit atfund.org. Follow us on Twitter for the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit uswww.ramblinwreck.com







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos