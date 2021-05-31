List of Events, Rugby Sevens, Judo, Table Tennis and more

We are about two months away from the torch being lit for the Tokyo Olympics. This was long awaited after a relocation last summer due to COVID-19.

The excitement for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics title has also increased, and here’s everything you need to know about all the events that will take place in the game.

Athletics

A staple of any Olympic video game, the track and field event are some of the classic sports that we are used to watching during the games.

4 x 100 meter relays

The 4 x 100 meter relay is one of three track events included in the game. Just like in real life, it is a team sprint with four different runners.

In the video game, players have to make sure their runners are in perfect sync as they pass the baton and try to run the fastest lap together.

110 meters hurdles

The next track event to be recorded is the 110 meter hurdles. Players will have to master speed and timing when doing this hurdles event.

100 meter

The last track event played in this game is the 100 meter dash, and this is perhaps the simplest. Since there are no hurdles or relays, the winner of this event will be based on pure speed.

READY TO LAUNCH – How far can you throw the hammer?

Everyone should be excited to participate in this all-encompassing sprint event.

Long jump

The first field event to be included in the game is the long jump. The game will do its best to display the speed, timing, and technique required to take home gold in the long jump.

Throwing hammer

The other field event in this game is hammer throw. The title puts fans in control of the twist and timing it takes to fly a hammer through the air.

Prepare to get wet

Another classic of the genre, it wouldn’t be the Olympics without some swimming events.

200 meters individual medley

The 200-meter individual medley is the first of two swimming events in the new Olympic title. Players will have to learn four different strokes to succeed in this event.

Fans should be excited to show their land’s dominance in the water in this game.

ON YOUR MARKS – Take a dip by taking home gold in the pool

100 meter freestyle

The other swimming event included in this Olympic title is the 100m freestyle. Just like in real life, players will have to swim with rhythm, timing and speed to succeed in this fast moving event.

Newly featured

Some of the new sports included can deliver epic games.

Sport climbing

Sport climbing will appear at the Olympics for the first time ever in 2021. The event involves competing with others to climb to the top of a vertical cliff face as quickly as possible.

This sport is new to most people, but it certainly sounds intriguing and can be fun to play out in the video game.

Basketball

As with basketball, one of the most popular sports in the United States will be included in this game. Baseball has not appeared in the last two titles as the event has not been included in the games since 2008.

Regardless, fans can look forward to taking the diamond, hitting dingers, and throwing some heat to their country.

BATTER UP – Make the winning run for your country this summer

Rugby Sevens

Rugby sevens should be a very entertaining event to simulate in this title. Since rugby is usually 15 to 15, this version is sure to be faster and more hectic.

Regardless, players still need all the regular rugby skills such as tackling, kicking and high speed to finish first in this event.

BMX

The last event mentioned in this game is going to be extreme. Bicycle Motor Cross, or BMX, is an event where players have to pump their pedals and make crazy jumps.

It will be interesting to see how this game shows one of the most enchanting events of the Olympics.

Best of the rest

Take a quick look at what else you can expect from the new game, including some of the world’s most popular team sports.

Basketball

This title ensures that a very popular sport is included in basketball. Now we can’t expect NBA 2K, but the game’s basketball event will definitely be worth a try.

Players must be excited to dribble, defend, dip and lead their land to gold on the hardwood.

Boxing

As the hype for eSports Boxing club grows, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics title will include its own version of the sport.

Players can put on their gloves and beat their country to Olympic glory. This game allows fans to see who is the world’s king of the ring.

Judo

What would a video game in the Olympics be without some martial arts? Judo is the only martial art in this title, but grabbing, throwing and knocking out opponents should be fun in this one-on-one event.

Table tennis

It should be great to try out the table tennis event in this game. Players will have to balance the power, accuracy and spins required to become the table tennis champion of the world.

MATCH POINT – The fast action doesn’t stop at table tennis

American football

Of course, the world’s favorite sport will make its way to this title. Although it is not FIFA, fans will appreciate the interpretation of football in this game.

As always, users will have to make the passes, tackles and shots required to take the gold on the field.

Tennis

Naturally, the game will feature the most popular racquet sport in the world: tennis. The title event includes the serveing, volleying and smash hits we see at Olympics.

Fans should be eager to showcase their prowess on the hard court and take home the gold.

Beach Volleybal

Hit the sand and take part in the game’s beach volleyball event. This two-on-two event requires players to punch, lock down and peak to victory.

Fans will be impatient to show which country is best on the beach in this game.