Teenaged Waugh Brothers take the field in Indoor Cricket Nationals





Indoor cricket is a variety of cricket that is played with six or eight players in one side. While this form of the game isn’t that popular in many cricket-playing countries, it has a huge Down Under following. Over the years, a number of players from Australia and New Zealand have played Indoor Cricket for their respective countries. While former Kiwi opener Jesse Ryder played for New Zealand in the 2017 Indoor World Cup, Mitchell Johnson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye and Michael Clarke were all involved in the sport. In 1984, when the powerful West Indians toured Australia, the visitors were coaxed into an indoor game against Western Australia Indoor Cricket XI. Players such as Clive Lloyd, Joel Garner, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall and Vivian Richards took the field in an exhibition game, but were stunned when they finally lost by one point. The game requires the faster bowlers to lose some pace as their run-up is shortened to a few steps. Tye, who has represented Australia, reveals how playing indoor cricket forced him to perfect the slower ball of the hand. Johnson, without his fiery pace in the sport, bowed almost like an average pacemaker, scalping 7 for 35 in a match. The Waugh brothers were also part of an Indoor Cricket match way back in 1984 as 18 year olds where they played for Cricket New South Wales. In a game at the Indoor Nationals, Steve Waugh, commonly referred to as Schooners, opened the batter with Mark Smith. Steve played a few weeks after scoring 187 runs for the Australian under-19 team Australia against Sri Lanka and impressed with his quick reflexes before being joined by his brother Mark, known as “Eddie, at the crease. Mark later caused a run-out with a brilliant piece of guarding, which set Steve into a wild party. Watch the video of the Waugh brothers playing Indoor Cricket in 1984 here: Subscribe to the Wisden Cricket Youtube Channel for post-game rewards, player interviews, analysis and more.







