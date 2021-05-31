Travis Hunter Jr. refers to a new ‘blue chip’ bet for 2022





FSU football coaches know that the coming months will be important for recruiting. The NCAA dead period ends on June 1, and recruits will flock to Tallahassee to see what the coaching staff is all about. However, the coaches did an excellent job of involving the current commits in recruiting for the program. One of the most effective is Travis Hunter Jr.’s five-star commitment. Hunter Jr. is one of the more outspoken commits I can remember for FSU in recent memory. He is the number 3 ranked player in the 247 Composite Rankings. I would say he is THE number 1 player in the country. Hunter Jr. has had a hand with several players who commit to the Noles, hinting that another blue-chip commitment is on the way through his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon: #TheQBRetreat @ Noles247 @steveclarkson no fans are getting this to 3k and getting good news soon 🍢 4⭐️ on the way – Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) May 30, 2021 I know Hunter Jr. is recruiting several players to join him in Tallahassee. Who can he refer to in the tweet? I suspect he’s referring to the top 100 player and four star tight end / WR Jaleel Skinner. TalkToMeNicePlz https://t.co/xdMxEGVvoT – Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) May 30, 2021 Skinner released its top 10 schools a week ago, including the Noles. As you can see, Skinner is at QB Retreat in California with Hunter Jr. and another five-star FSU commitment, Sam McCall. FSU blue-chip quarterback commitment AJ Duffy was also at the event. That’s three top 100 players committed to the Noles who are working on getting another top 100 player committed to the good guys. If Skinner does eventually commit to the Noles, that would be a huge addition to the class. We’re talking about the No. 3 player in South Carolina who prefers FSU football over Clemson and others. It would also fit a huge need and give the Noles a stark contrast to some of the other 2022 wide receiver targets. I asked if the Noles could hold the No. 1 spot in the ACC recruiting rankings on Sunday. It’s going to be tough, but if you continue to bring in top 100 players, it would be much more realistic than not.







