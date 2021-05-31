Men’s tennis recruitment class, No. 1 in the nation





Tallahassee, FL The United States of Florida Recruitment Course 2021 has been named the best in the nation by TennisRecruiting.net. The Seminoles shared the honor with fellow ACC school NC State. This is the second consecutive Top Five class for FSU and the first No. 1 class in program history. The Seminoles have a league with two junior players who are in the Top 5 of their country and up to the Top 150 juniors in the world and two other players who are in the Top 60 of their country. Functions of the Florida States 2021 class: Alex Bulte, from Melbourne, Australia, the number 1 junior in Australia and the 101st ranked player by the ITF, and has won individual titles at the Canberra Junior Internationals, the Open Junior BNP PARIBAS de Nouvelle-Caledonie and the Victorian Junior Clay Court Championships. Bulte is a member of the National Academy of Australia. Current professionals Thanasi Kokkinakis, Storm Sanders, Destanee Aiava and Jaimee Fourlis are among former students of the Tennis Australia program at the National Academy. He has a UTR (Universal Tennis Ranking) of 12.9. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc based in Lyon, France, currently ranks 56 in France and has the highest Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of all recruits who signed a collegiate program in 2021. Cornut-Chauvinc has come through the French federation as FSU’s current # 1 singles player Loris Pourroy and is going to college with a similar rank to another great Seminole great Lucas Poullain. Cornut-Chauvinc is ranked 403 on the ATP. He has competed in French open qualifiers and also progressed in one of those tournaments in addition to earning wildcard spots in numerous ATP Masters 1000 events. Last year he won two ITF 15k titles (one on clay and one indoor on hard court) and reached an ITF ranking of 137. In his junior career Cornut-Chauvinc reached the 3rd round of the Junior US Open and the French Open and he has a UTR of 14.1. Joshua Dous Karpenschief from Lyon, France, the 48th-ranked junior in the world by the ITF, is one of the highest-rated players in Europe to sign up for a collegiate program this year. The left-hander is currently ranked -15 in France and chose to play in the Florida State on numerous Top 10 programs. He has a UTR of 12.8 and has represented France throughout his junior career. In the fall, he recorded victories over several Top 700 ATP players, including a thrilling run to the quarter-finals in the M15 in Forbach. Youcef Rihane, from Algeria, is currently the No. 4 men’s youth tennis player in Africa and No. 51 in the ITF rankings for juniors. He has a UTR of 13.4 and has a career-high ATP singles ranking of 1,851. Rihane has been a member of the Algerian Davis Cup Team for the past two years. The Davis Cup is the most important international team event in men’s tennis and is contested annually. He has competed in many other high-level championships, including Wimbledon, French Open, Juniors US Open, and African Junior Championships. For more information on the Seminole Men’s Tennis Program, follow us on social media at FSUMTennis (IG) and @FSU_MTennis (TW) and log in to Seminoles.com.







