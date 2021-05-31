Manchester City regards Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos as a two-year contract





Manchester City is closely following Sergio Ramos’ situation and is considering offering him a two-year contract if the defender does not renew at Real Madrid, multiple sources have told ESPN. Coach Pep Guardiola values ​​Ramos’ experience and leadership skills. – La Liga on ESPN +: stream LIVE games and replays (US only)

– Zidane: Real didn’t give me the confidence I needed City is considering offering him a tailor-made deal based on the player’s form and his own priorities: a two-year contract, with the option of a third if performance permits, or the alternative of a spell in Major League Soccer at City Football Group’s New York City FC. Ramos’ contract in Bernabeu expires on June 30 and his priority is still to renew with Madrid, but he will continue if an agreement cannot be reached with President Florentino Perez. Sources told ESPN that a meeting between the club’s captain and president is scheduled for the coming days, at which a final decision will be made. Negotiations have stalled since the start of the season, and ESPN reported in January that City had expressed interest in Ramos’s situation. City lost the Champions League final to Chelsea in Porto on Saturday with a center-back to Ruben Dias – who excelled in his debut season in the Premier League – and John Stones. Guardiola believes that a footballer with the qualities of Ramos would increase the team’s competitiveness and experience in such high-profile matches. Young defender Eric Garcia is leaving to return to Barcelona and Nathan Ake played a limited role last season due to injuries – he only played 10 league games – while Aymeric Laporte has gone from automatic pick to substitute for the past two years. Ramos himself played only 15 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid and suffered a series of injuries that saw him leave the Spanish squad for Euro 2020 by coach Luis Enrique. However, Guardiola believes Ramos could play a Vincent Kompany-style role in the City squad. Sources told ESPN that City’s data analysis suggests Ramos’s physical performance is comparable to that of a much younger player, which is why the club would be willing to consider a two-year contract. Ramos is aware of City’s interest, but wants to speak to Perez before making a final decision. He would like a two-year extension at Madrid, but so far the club has been unwilling to make an exception to their year-over-year policy for over 30s. Madrid has contracted David Alaba to bolster the defense ahead of next season, and it remains to be seen if Perez will give in and offer Ramos a deal that includes a second year, based on appearances. The future of Ramos center-back Raphael Varane is also questionable, as his contract expires in 2022. Madrid would consider offers for the France international this summer if he chooses not to renew.

