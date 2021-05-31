CricketWorldCup to return to a 14-team format with a Super Six stage





The CricketWorldCup is set to revert to a 14-team format with a Super Six stage, back to the format previously used in 2003. As Telegraph Sport Unveiled for the first time, the men’s one-day international WorldCup will have 14 teams from 2027, driven by the belief that the controversial limitation to 10 teams is not conducive to expanding the sport. The 10-team format, which was used in the 2019 WorldCup and will be used again for the 2023 tournament, was preferred by broadcasters as it guaranteed India nine matches. The format will be discussed during the ICC board meeting, which starts on Tuesday. While the changes could be agreed at this meeting, the final confirmation could very well be delayed until later in the year, with the ICC and member states currently charting the global calendar for 2023-31. There is also a growing expectation that the boards will agree that there will be eight ICC events for men worldwide – instead of six – during the cycle that will feature a Champions Trophy-style ODI match. There is a growing feeling – including from the biggest sports nations, such as England – that restricting the WorldCupto 10 teams is hurting the game in emerging countries. But the 14-team format used in 2011 and 2015 – with two pools of seven and the top four teams progressing to the quarter-finals – is also considered unsatisfactory, as it didn’t pose enough danger early in the competition. A 14-team formula with a Super Six is ​​considered the best-balanced option. It is both preferred as it creates more opportunities for emerging countries to qualify and provides plenty of high stakes games early in the tournament. Three sizes – the 2015 model, the 2019 model, and the 2003 Super Sixes model – have been discussed at the ICC board level. Modeling the likely broadcast earnings of the three formats suggests the 10 team model is worth the most commercially and the 2015 model the least, with the Super Sixes model in between the two. Under the Super Sixes model, the 14 teams would be placed in two groups of the top seven, each playing six group matches. The top three teams in each pool would then advance to the Super Sixes stage, with the sides taking the points from the first group stage. In the Super Sixes, teams played against the three other teams to qualify from the other group stage. The top four teams in the Super Six would then reach the semi-finals. With this format, the total number of games in theWorldCup would be 54, compared to 48 in 2019. Insiders say the increase in games would lead to more days with two games per day in the group stage.

