Portugal warns football fans to watch for symptoms





The Telegraph France Euro 2021 squad list, schedule and latest team news Real Madrid player Karim Benzema is part of France’s roster for the European Championship in a surprise move by coach Didier Deschamps after the pair resolved their disagreements. Benzema, who has scored 29 goals for Real in all competitions this season, has not played for Les Bleus since 2015 after an extortion scandal he faces trial in October. He also said in 2016 that Deschamps “had succumbed to the pressure of a racist part of France” when he left the attacker from the Euro squad that year. 33-year-old Benzema, who has scored 27 goals in 81 appearances for France, plays in the 26-man squad alongside fellow forwards Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Wissam Ben Yedder and Marcus Thuram. Manchester United’s Anthony Martial was not in the roster, Deschamps said, as he was not physically ready. The attacker suffered a knee problem in March during a World Cup qualifier with Kazakhstan and has only just returned to training at his club. Although Deschamps had not picked Benzema since October 2015, saying he would “never forget” his comments, the French coach had never said he would stop calling him. “I don’t have the ability, no one has the ability to go back and change anything. The most important thing is today and tomorrow. There have been important steps, one of them very important,” said Deschamps when asked about Benzema. The striker was recently named best French player in a foreign competition by the French professional footballers union. “We saw each other. We had a long discussion,” added Deschamps. “After that I had a long time to think about this decision. I’m not going to give away a word of the discussion, it’s just our business. I needed it, he needed it.” I have already faced difficult situations, I have always put my personal case aside. The French team is not mine, even though I am well aware that the responsibility I have is important because of the choices I have to make. Benzema wrote on Twitter: “So proud of my return to the French team and of the confidence in me. Thanks to my family, my friends, my club, to you … and to all those who have always supported me and strengthened me every day. Giroud will probably make way for Benzema in the starting line-up because of his playing time at Chelsea. Both players disagreed when Benzema said on Instagram last year, “You can’t compare karting and Formula 1, and I’m nice.” for a new surprise by choosing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde France Euro 2021 selection Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mike Maignan (Losc), Steve Mandanda (Marseille) Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Leo Dubois (Lyon) , Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Jules Kounde (Seville), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Mun ich) Attackers: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Karim Benzema ( Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), O usmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach) France Euro 2021 matches France vs Germany – Tuesday 14 June 8pm (Munich) Hungary vs France – Saturday, June 19, 2 p.m. (Budapest) Portugal vs France – Wednesday, June 23, 8 p.m. (Budapest) Group F final standings

