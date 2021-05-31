The Vineyard Gazette – Martha’s Vineyard News

Sports
When Kevin Lewis played tennis as a student at Marthas Vineyard Regional High School, his coach Tom Rabbit told him that if he tried, he would be successful.
He put a tennis racket in my hand and said here, use it. I had no idea what I was doing, but he implemented in me that no matter how much time you have, if you try with that time you have, you will be successful whether you win or lose.
That was 1983. And now, in the spring of 2021, Mr. Lewis Coach Lewis, who leads the boys tennis team to a 7-0 record this season.
Coach Lewis grew up on Warwick Avenue in Oak Bluffs in a house his great-great-grandmother, Elizabeth Lewis Beard, built on a piece of land that has been in his family since 1891. His family’s legacy goes back to one of the first four founders. black families in Oak Bluffs. As a child, he would accompany his father, Stephen Lewis, to work at his grandmother’s restaurant, The Lewis Family Diner in Oak Bluffs.
After graduating from high school, Coach Lewis moved to Boston and then settled in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he coached both the boys and girls teams at Reservoir High School.
Last summer, he visited the Vineyard to help his father throw an 80th birthday party in Niantic Park.
The next day after his party, he told Kev that it was the best birthday party I’ve ever had. He was so happy and I loved it.
The following week, his father lost his battle with bladder cancer.
At the time of his death, Stephen Lewis was building a new home on the family’s lot. The new house was about 80 percent complete and Coach Lewis decided to move back to the island to finish it.
He would love it if I came back, he said.
He took a job at the regional high school in December, unaware that the school was looking for a new boys’ tennis coach. He’s impressed with his team, he said, both as players and as humans.
They are good kids, they have a good head on their shoulders and they take all the little advice I give them and implement them in their games.
Coach Lewis said he enjoys playing vicarious tennis through his team and their success at the start of the season was a great bonus.
I am blessed with such a good bunch of guys and I really feel like if they win, I win.
And as this year’s team strives to carry on the championship legacy in Vineyard tennis, Coach Lewis continues his own family legacy in Oak Bluffs, completing the home his father started.
Everything I do in that house is for him, he said. It feels like I’m the one to pick it out, but I know my dad would have liked that.
