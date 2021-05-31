Golden Knights’ Peter DeBoer explains controversial decision to start Robin Lehner over Marc-Andre Fleury





Fans of the Golden Knights had one question on their minds for most of the team’s 7-1 defeat by the Avalanche: Why does Robin Lehner start over Marc-Andre Fleury? Fleury had started all seven of Vegas games in the first round against the Wild, but coach Peter DeBoer turned to Lehner in the net for Game 1 of the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche series. DeBoer had his reasons for making the switch. And as the veteran coach explained, it was the “perfect opportunity” to give Fleury a little rest. “The decision to go with Robin was [Fleury] just played seven games in 14 days, and an emotional Game 7, ”said DeBoer Emily Kaplan from ESPN. “It was a perfect opportunity in our minds to use our other starter. That has been a strong point of ours throughout the year. We wanted Robin to play in a game and stay sharp in case we needed him So there was a lot of reason for it. “ MORE: Evander Kane sings Vegas’ Ryan Reaves after dirty play On paper, that argument may make sense. After all, Lehner is a solid goalkeeper who played well in the regular competition. And Fleury is 36, so a little extra rest might help him. Still, Lehner hadn’t played for 20 days before he hit the ice on Sunday. That would always make him a risky start. Additionally, NHL teams tend to stick to a one-goalie approach during the postseason, especially if they have a goalkeeper who can play well. Fleury certainly did that against Minnesota. He recorded a 0.931 serve and 1.71 goals against the first-round playoff average as he led his team to a series win. And in five of the seven games, Fleury conceded two or fewer goals. While Lehner played well during the regular season, Fleury still beat him in every major statistical category. Marc Andre-Fleury Stat Robin Lehner 0.928 Save % 0.913 1.98 Goals against the average 2.29 6 Shutouts 1 So of course, after Lehner’s disastrous playoff debut, questions poured in about DeBoer’s decision to start him, but DeBoer refused to blame Lehner for the seven goals that went into it. “Tonight’s game was not about Robin Lehner,” said DeBoer. “We didn’t play well enough for him.” Despite that approval, it seems inevitable that Fleury will be between the pipes on Wednesday night when the Avalanche and Golden Knights in Game 2. We’ll see if the four full days of rest help him stay fresher against a high-flying attack in Colorado. .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos