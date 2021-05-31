Nick Hockley takes over as CEO of Cricket Australia





Cricket Australia (CA) announced their interim CEO Nick Hockley as the permanent director on Monday, May 31. He previously held this position since June. Hockley previously oversaw the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 local organizing committee and the 2015 Cricket World Cup and the 2012 London Olympics and Paralympic Games. During his tenure, Hockley has done a great job and his last stint in the 2020 T20 Women’s World Cup was appreciated and praised by all. During the showpiece, he witnessed a historic moment in the final between host country Australia and India, when 86,174 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground attended a record number of visitors for a women’s match. He had marketed the event well in and around Australia and it certainly lived up to his billing. According to Sky Sports reports, Earl Eddings, chairman of CA said: Only 14 people have served as CEO or secretary of Australia’s national cricket organization, and just 12 since the then Australian Board of Control for International Cricket was formally established 116 years ago. I firmly believe that Nick will be regarded as one of the very best of them and will continue their legacy of making cricket a sport for all Australians. Over the years, Australia has taken pride in the conduct and smooth running of the Board of Directors and they have been one example of how to manage it professionally and diligently. IPL-bound Australian players reunite with their families Meanwhile, speaking of the Australian team, the 40 members who made up the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as players, support staff and broadcasters have finally reunited with the family after serving mandatory 14-day quarantine in Sydney . . Famous players such as David Warner, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins have now gotten to see their loved ones. The Australian-bound IPL players were first asked to make a stop in the Maldives before taking a flight to their country, as direct flights were banned from COVID-19 in India. After a short hiatus, Australia is scheduled to fly to the Caribbean to play a limited-overs series starting July 10. Cummins and Warner will not participate as the duo have requested a break ahead of the team’s busy cricket calendar.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos