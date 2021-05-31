The International Ice Hockey Federation pays tribute to the Steelers GB captain





The Sheffield Steelers winger will lead Great Britain on Tuesday in the final match of the 2021 World Cup in Latvia. GB plays against Switzerland and will, as always, be underdogs. But with players who possess Phillips’s discipline, fitness and leadership, you can never rule out anything. Sign Up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise The International Ice Hockey Federation has paid tribute to Phillips, who captained the Lions’ senior national team for the ninth time this year at this year’s tournament. The IIHF stated, “It’s not a record, but it’s a long and impressive feat, not just to play in nine World Championships, but to be good enough and respected enough to get the ‘C’ year after year.” “Being a captain is a responsibility and an honor,” said the world’s governing body. “It will only be awarded to players who have earned great respect for their quality of play and their leadership, their dedication to their national team and, of course, to the game itself.” < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.55%"/> GB’s Jonathan Phillips photo by Dean Woolley A total of 14 men who have worn the C for nine years or more and they “are at the heart of the IIHF’s captain’s hall of fame and deserve recognition for their achievements,” according to the IIHF website. Phillips will be an unrelenting presence on the GB squad for the final game of the series in Riga. While Britain has only won once so far, they have proven that they belong on the same ice sheet as the world’s elite. GB has four points from their six games thanks to a win over Belarus and a defeat in extra time against Denmark. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.625%"/> Phillips play for Steelers They have lost to Russia (7-1), Slovakia (2-1), Denmark (3-2 overtime), Sweden (4-1) and the Czech Republic (6-1,) and have Belarus (4-2 ) reports. This is a brave yet tired outfit. But they will give their all and will be a better team by the time they face similar opposition in Tampere, Finland, in a year from now. And who says Jonathan Phillips, who turns 39 in July, will no longer lead the team in 2022? Holmfirth-based GB forward Ben Lake says the team is determined to end the championships in a good way. We want to show the hockey world that we can compete at this level, Lake said. Our goal is to finish above that bottom place, but also finishing the tournament in a high place would be nice. We have four points so far and if we can put in a good performance against Switzerland on Tuesday, that would be great. We could end the tournament on a high level here.

