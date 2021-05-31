Stratford athlete Facey Thompson offers for Tokyo games





Stratford athlete Ashley Facey Thompson is one of seven British Para table tennis players who will bid to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympic Games when they participate in the World Qualification Tournament in Lasko, Slovenia this week (June 3-5). The 26-year-old Londoner narrowly missed automatic qualification for the Paralympic Games in his world rankings in Class 9 for men and this week’s tournament is the last chance to qualify for Tokyo. This is the first time that a Para table tennis qualifying tournament will be held for a Paralympic Games and with only one seat per class this will be the winner, which presents a unique challenge for the athletes in their first tournament for over a year due to the pandemic. Facey Thompson spent four months at home during the first lockdown last year when the British teams’ training base at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield closed. Training resumed in August and he is looking forward to participating again for the first time since March 2020. I thought the whole team would struggle without competitions, but as a team we trained really well, he said. I am excited to play a tournament for the first time in over a year. I don’t feel nervous, I go out and have fun. I feel that I have improved a lot mentally, physically and in life and I am very happy with my progress over the past year; I feel like I have improved a lot. You may also want to watch: It’s going to be a tough tournament because you have to win your class to get to the Games, but nothing changes; it’s still table tennis, and you have yet to win. Tokyo would be his second Paralympic Games after Rio in 2016 and while determined to earn his place, he admits that the events of the past 15 months have changed his outlook on life and table tennis. It would be good to go to Tokyo and with fingers crossed I can do it, he said. I don’t feel the pressure because the past year has taught me a lot in life and you have to keep things in perspective. A lot of people have died and I just hit a ball over a net. It certainly put life in perspective for me and I now see the world in a different way.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos