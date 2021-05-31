WAC Champion GCU faces Pac-12 Champion Arizona in NCAA Regional

Grand Canyon will travel to Tucson and open the NCAA baseball region against the Pac-12 champion Arizona Wildcats on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Hi Corbett Field.

This marks the first time GCU (39-19-1) has played in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament with 64 teams.

There are 16 regionals, with GCU being part of a four-team, double-elimination field at the University of Arizona that includes No. 2 Oklahoma State and No. 3 UC Santa Barbara.

Arizona (40-15) is No. 1 and GCU No. 4.

The Wildcats are seeded fifth nationally.

GCU lost twice and tied once in Oklahoma State early in the season, when the Cowboys were ranked No. 15 nationally.

UC Santa Barbara and Oklahoma State play Hi Corbett on Friday at 1 p.m.

UA and GCU split their two meetings during the regular season. Shortstop Channy Ortiz’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted GCU to a 5-4 victory in Grand Canyon on April 13.

At Tucson on May 4, Arizona defeated the Antelopes 13-2 at Hi Corbett Field.

“I think the familiarity will help us,” said GCU coach Andy Stankiewicz, who won his 300th career match in the WAC Final on Saturday. “We played at Hi Corbett. Our boys have been there. The team in the tournament is very good. We hope there are many of our fans.”

Midfielder Brock Burton is excited to open against UA.

“We were confident no matter who we play against, but to see an in-state rival to play on Friday night will be special,” said Burton. At the end of the day, we have a chance against anyone. We can’t wait to get out of there. “

GCU could be a dangerous team with its front line and back end pitching.

But whether Stankiewicz will start his ace, right-handed Pierson Ohl, against the Wildcats to open is something he said he will discuss with his staff before making that decision.

Last week, in the WAC-tournament, Stankiewicz held on to Ohl for the second game, and it ended up working, despite Carter Young giving up three runs in the first inning before the first game and lasted only 2 inning in the 5-4 victory over New Mexico. Reliever Nick Hull saved GCU that night with his 4 inning, gave up no runs and struckout nine, which was his career high with 85 pitches thrown.

Ohl came back in the second game to clear Sacramento State in an 11-0, seven-inning run-rule victory for his eighth win in eight starts and ninth in his last 10.

Ohl was named the WAC Pitcher of the Year.

“Sit down and discuss that,” said Stankiewicz of his pitching strategy. “We are fully aware of their players and their offense. It is one of the best in the country. We know that. We understand that.”

Stankiewicz has one of the best closers in the nation in senior Frankie Scalzo, who had two saves in the WAC tournament, including getting the last three outs after GCU led 5-4 in the top of the ninth inning. RBI single by freshman Tyler Wilson.

“We’ve been good on the hill,” said Stankiewicz. They have a lot of weapons that come at you from every angle. ‘

Catcher David Avitia, who was unable to make the Oklahoma State trip early in the season due to an injury, is looking forward to this region, especially with so many of his friends and family members who will be able to make the trip.

“We are a very confident team,” said Avitia. “It’s a good feeling to know we’ve played them and we know what they’ve got. But they also know what we’ve got.”

GCU went 29-7 in WAC play, before going 3-0 in the WAC tournament.

“If you win three in a row in the WAC tournament, that’s good,” said Stankiewicz. “The boys play well. We have balance in our pitching staff and we have balance in our attack.

“We don’t want to just go to a region.”

Contact Obert at [email protected] or 602-316-8827 to suggest ideas for human interest stories and other news. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.

