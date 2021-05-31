



Cricket Ireland Future Series launched to create national opportunities for the best emerging talent The new Cricket Ireland Future Series logo DUBLIN Cricket Ireland today launched a new Emerging Talent competition, including a new logo – to complement the Men’s Inter-Provincial Series that will strengthen the talent path and provide competitive cricket for the next generation of cricketers with senior inter-provincial and international ambitions. The inaugural Cricket Ireland Future Series kicks off June 28, 2021 and consists of five teams, one from each of the four county unions and an Ireland under-19 team. The series will mainly (but not exclusively) feature players under the age of 25. The competition consists of 20 games, with each team playing eight games, four games 45 over and four T20 games. Each team plays once against the other teams in each format. Albert van der Merwe, National Talent Pathway Manager, said: The Cricket Ireland Future Series is a very exciting endeavor and gives us a real opportunity to focus on the development of players at an age where we believe we can really make a difference. We designed the league to provide each provincial union with a substantial opportunity to plan, identify and expose their next generation of players to high quality competitive cricket in an effort to make our domestic game even stronger. I see the new league as a key component in Cricket Ireland’s journey in terms of player development and identification. In recent years we have played ad hoc, bilateral matches and while this has brought value, the new league is creating a formal structure around matches for players who want to play senior inter-provincial cricket in the coming years. Richard Holdsworth, High Performance Director for Cricket Ireland, said: The Cricket Ireland Future Series is a major step forward in creating a formalized talent path competition and will be of great benefit to succession planning at both provincial and national levels. We will use the competition to monitor player development and measure the depth that comes through each province. The inclusion of the Ireland Under-19 team will also act as an opportunity for our youth players to face tougher opposition, and as an opportunity to showcase provincial and national selectors their skills and abilities and prepare them for the ICC Under-19s World Cup qualifier. Albie and the provincial coaches have done a fantastic job of bringing this match together, and with a dedicated new brand it gives the Future Series a sense of identity. I look forward to seeing our most talented young players compete in the Series and give them the opportunity to shine on a national podium. LUMINAIRES







