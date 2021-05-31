Fight Back: Three players who beat cancer to return to tennis





Paris (AFP) Carla Suarez Navarro will return emotionally to tennis on Tuesday and play at the French Open, just five weeks after she revealed she had recovered from cancer. AFP Sport looks at the story of the Spaniard and other players who have won the ultimate battle. Carla Suarez Navarro – Former number six in the world, Suarez Navarro, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma last summer and immediately underwent a grueling course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In April, the 32-year-old tweeted news of her recovery. “Another step forward. Today I finished my treatment and overcame Hodgkin lymphoma. Thanks to all for your warm messages. Every word of support has given me strength over the past few months. worry us. I AM HEALED! “ Suarez Navarro, twice quarter-finalist in Paris, will start her last Roland Garros campaign on Tuesday before her retirement against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens. And there are plenty of players excited to see the popular Spaniard back in action. “As a person she has always been one of the most lovable girls on the tour. Quite modest, level-headed,” said former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. ‘I saw her in Madrid and in the situation I didn’t really know what to do. I said: Carla, can I hug you? She said, Yes. ‘ Alisa Kleybanova – Kleybanova, a former number 20 in the world who had impressive victories over the likes of Venus Williams and Kim Clijsters, was diagnosed with cancer in July 2011 before returning to the tour in 2012. # Photo 1 The hapless Russian then saw her career derailed by a series of knee injuries that kept her sidelined for another three years. Now 31, Kleybanova last played on tour in 2018 at ITF events in Florida, while her last appearance on the main WTA Tour in 2017 was in Moscow during qualifying. Victoria Duval American Duval reached the third round of Wimbledon in 2014, making her top 100 debut. However, it was also at the All England Club that she announced that she had been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. In September of that year, she revealed she was cancer free before returning to the tour in August 2015. # photo2 Now ranked 427 in the world, Duval’s most recent top-tier performance was at the US Open 2019. This year, she was limited to a handful of second-tier ITF events in the United States. 2021 AFP

