World Hockey Championships: Crazy Final Day Looms





If there was one word to describe this year’s hockey world cup, it would be unpredictable. Over the past 11 days we’ve seen many surprises and unexpected results, so heading into the final day of the round robin portion of the tournament, it is only fitting that there is still much to be decided. Group A has more or less settled in after Russia defeated Sweden 3-2 in a shootout today, eliminating the Swedes in the playoffs. The four teams from Group A will be Russia, Switzerland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, but the order of each in the standings has yet to be determined. Russia leads the way with 14 points, Switzerland and Slovakia have 12 and the Czechs have 10 and all teams have one game left. Group B, on the other hand, is much undecided. We’re sure Finland and the United States are in the playoff round with both 15 points through six games, but there are only two points separating third and seventh place. Kazakhstan is third with 10 points, but have already played their full seven games, which ended with a 3-1 loss against Norway. Germany, Canada and Latvia all have nine points and the tiebreakers are kept in their respective order. Germany will play against Latvia tomorrow, with the winner securing a playoff spot. Canada, on the other hand, needs a victory in 1st place Finland to progress. For the first time since the start of the tournament, Canada once again determines its own fate. Canada is led by the arrival of Andrew Mangiapane, who has seven points in three games since joining the team, which coincidentally were all victories for Canada. They will need more scoring to grab a very good Finnish squad and hit their ticket to the quarter-finals. Here’s the schedule for the last day of the round robin: Switzerland vs Great Britain

Canada vs Finland (3:15 am MT Puck Drop)

Slovakia vs Czech Republic

Italy versus United States

Russia versus Belarus

Germany vs Latvia Much remains to be decided and this should make for a very entertaining day of hockey. Here are the results from days 9, 10 and 11 of the tournament: Day 9 Czech Republic 6, Great Britain 1

Kazakhstan 11, Italy 3

Russia 4, Switzerland 1

United States 2, Norway 1

Slovakia 2, Denmark 0

Finland 2, Germany 1 Day 10 Switzerland 6, Belarus 0

Canada 7, Italy 1

Sweden 3, Slovakia 1

Finland 3, Latvia 2 (OT) Day 11 Czech Republic 2, Denmark 1 (SO)

United States 2, Germany 0

Russia 3, Sweden 2 (SO)

Norway 3, Kazakhstan 1 After the preliminary round, the quarter finals start on Thursday. It’s also important to note that there is no relegation for last-place teams this year.

