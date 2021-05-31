‘The only record I want to break’ goes 20-0





No team has won more than the Chiefs since Patrick Mahomes became a starter. Only Tom Brady has won more individually. Mahomes’ new goal, then, is to accomplish something that neither Brady nor a quarterback has ever done. The 25-year-old has made all kinds of history within a few years in what is rapidly developing into a career in the Hall of Fame. He said only one point catches his eye as he prepares for 2021: leading his team to a perfect season. “The only record I want to break, which would be new this year, is going 20-0,” he says. Mahomes told Kayla Nicole of Bleacher Report last weekend at the first annual 15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic. “That’s not really a record to break, I guess you would say. But I think 19-0 is the record right now, so if I could be 20-0, to be the first to do that. , that would be great. “ Mahomes is somewhat mistaken. The 1972 Dolphins, responsible for the league’s only perfect season, went 17-0. They also needed two starting QBs to get it done. Three other teams, including Brady’s 2007 Patriots squad who started 18-0, fell short of their pursuit of perfection in the final game of the season. Four other teams from the 1920s went unbeaten, but had at least one tie. The 2021 campaign will be the first in NFL history with 17 regular season games. To win them all, it takes three playoff wins for a score of 20-0. Mahomes’ track record suggests his quest is not crazy. The Chiefs went 16-2 with him under the middle last season. Their overall mark for the past three years is 43-10, including two Super Bowl appearances and an overtime loss in the AFC Championship Game. Brady, for what it’s worth, has gone 41-15 on that same stretch with the Patriots and Buccaneers. He has also won two Super Bowls against Mahomes, registering postseason wins over the Chiefs in both title runs. The best player in the game would not be in line with the consensus GOAT this season until the Super Bowl, if at all. But as Brady can attest, any opponent on Kansas City’s schedule could eventually beat the reigning AFC champions. As good as Mahomes is, probably at least one of them will.







