Ludhiana teenager clubbed to death by four brothers, cricket assistant





Four brothers and their accomplice beat a 19-year-old man to death with a baseball bat after a cricket game went wrong Sunday night at Sanjay Gandhi Colony. None of the brothers Amit Kumar, Ravi, Arvind and Subash or their accomplices have been arrested yet. The victim, Karan Yadav, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Colony, worked in a stocking factory. His brother Ravi Kumar told police that Karan used to play cricket with the youngsters from the colony. On Sunday, he had an altercation with two brothers, Amit and Ravi, about a match before returning home. At around 9:00 PM, Karan got out for a walk, when he was besieged by Amit, Ravi and their accomplice, arriving in a Maruti Suzuki Esteem near Gopal Mandir. The complainant, who saw the men arrive in the car, alleged that the trio had previously started abusing Karan in connection with the game of cricket. Ravi suddenly bit Karan and Amit hit him repeatedly with a baseball. The trio left Karan bleeding on the road and fled in the car, Ravi claimed. Ravi rushed Karan to a private hospital, where doctors referred him to Christian Medical College and Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Fourth born of five siblings, including three brothers and a younger sister, the deceased is also survived by his parents. Police released the accused, relatives allege Ravi alleged that after his brother’s death, Arvind came to his home and warned them about filing a complaint with the police. He and his family picked him up and tied him to a tree before handing him over to the police. However, the police released him after some time, Ravi claimed. Soon their family also found a video showing Arvind and Subhash at the crime scene as well, as their accomplice turned out to be Arvind’s brother-in-law. Ravi claimed they produced the video for the police for adding three more names in the FIR. But the police paid no heed. On Monday afternoon, the victims’ relatives blocked traffic on Tajpur Chowk for at least an hour. It was only after police named the other accused in the FIR and pacified the protesters that they pulled up the demonstration, allowing traffic to resume. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, East) Davinder Chaudhary said a murder case had previously been registered against Amit Kumar, his brother Ravi and their unidentified accomplice. Later, after the complainant alleged that two more suspects were involved in the crime, they were also named in the FIR. The officer refuted the allegation that one of the defendants would be released.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos