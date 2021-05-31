Sports
Auburn Football Recruiting: Let the madness begin
Things are about to get real.
The longest dead period in college football’s recruiting history is coming to an end tomorrow, and with it the return of the recruiting roller coaster we all know so well. Except it’s now on an even faster timeline as programs and recruits rush to make up for 15 months of virtual recruiting alone.
June is going to be a month we’ve never seen before in recruiting college football. There is a very real chance that Auburn will have some visitor on campus every day. That will likely result in record pledges in July and August as high school prospects rush to secure their spot at top colleges across the country. With the arrival of the transfer portal, those places are more precious than ever.
Sounds like Bryan Harsin and his staff have a plan. Getting ready to meet in person for the first time with Auburn’s top prospects, they’ve laid the operational foundation to host all of these top recruits in recent weeks. Harsins expectations are exactly what you want to hear from the head coach.
I want our coaches to do a great job and enjoy a month that is going to be a bit of a grind, but know that at the end of June we did a great job with every player who set foot on this campus, every kid who came to camp, even the guys who didn’t recruit, Harsin said. This isn’t just about the guys who names or tried to offer and stuff. It’s about everyone who comes to campus. So there will be plenty of people here who will not end up in Auburn. But when they leave here, you want them to have an experience that will make them talk about wanting to come back.
But plans are one thing, execution is another. Every head coach at every college football program plans to recruit well and get the best talent. Only a few are able to do it by consensus.
It’s time to find out if Harsin can join them.
It would be dizzying to try and watch this entire month and chances are so much will change from day to day, so I’m going to keep it simple and look at who expects Auburn to be on campus this week. This information comes from AuburnUndercovers Keith Niebuhr, the best Auburn insider in the game.
Tuesday June 1
- 3 star OT Eston Harris Jr – At this point, Harris has no plans to make an official visit to Auburn. His reasoning is quite sensible. I’d rather use that free trip somewhere further away than a program further down the street. So while it would be nice for the Tigers to receive him officially, it’s more important that they get him on campus as often as possible. Day 1 is a good sign. Harris is one of Auburn’s primary targets in this class. As written ad nauseam on this site, attracting OT talent has been a problem on the plains throughout multiple recruitment cycles. Harris is the exact type of prospect that Auburn just failed to secure on a consistent basis. Let’s see if this new staff can flip the script. As of today, I love Auburn’s odds.
- 3 star DT Tre Emory – It says a lot that Emory plans to spend his own money to drive from Mount Pleasant, TX to Auburn on the very first day that visits are allowed. The Tigers offered Emory in late April after he announced a top group. He quickly changed that list to include Auburn. He placed official visits to Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Oregon State. I wouldn’t be surprised if Auburn was 5th. I also think if the Tigers push, they have a good chance of landing the big Texan. Emory is a really good system that fits what Derek Mason wants to do in advance.
- 2023 5 star DT James Smith – Last night, AuburnUndercovers Keith Niebuhr reported that the # 6 ranked player in the 2023 class will be on the Plains tomorrow when the dead period ends. While I don’t think people should read too much about who shows up on day one, it doesn’t hurt at all that the first place a top ranked player wants to see when he’s finally allowed to visit again is Auburn. Smith is clearly an incredibly important target in next year’s class. Let’s see if Nick Eason can win a monster recruiting battle for himself.
- 2023 3 stars OLB Jaquavious Russaw – Smith isn’t the only highlight in that Carver defense that will be on campus tomorrow per Niebuhr. One of the next cycle’s best pass rushers, Jaquavious Russaw, will join Smith in Auburn on Tuesday. Russaw switched to Carver this low season and made an offer from the Tigers in April. Between Juwon Gaston and Marcus Harris, Bryan Harsin is clearly working hard to improve Auburns’ position in Montgomery. A good time to do that, given the elite level of talent that will emerge from that city in the coming years.
Wednesday June 2
- 4 star DT Khurtiss Perry – Talk about elite Montgomery prospects. This is one of the most important hires in the 2022 cycle for Auburn. Alabama has long been seen as the team to beat, but the Tigers are working hard to change that. Hell be in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday but will then travel to the Plains on Wednesday. This is the first time that Derek Mason and Nick Eason have been able to meet Perry in person. I think that has the opportunity to be a game changer in this recruitment. However, it is VERY difficult to have children from Nick Saban that he really wants. It won’t happen often this cycle, but Auburn is trying to make this one of those recruitments.
- 4 star OT QaeShon Sapp – The good news is that Auburn will have four-star offensive tackle on campus this week. The bad news is that this 4-star offensive gear is a tough assault on the state of Florida right now. Sapp has scheduled three official visits to Florida, Cincinnati and the state of Florida so far. The Noles are the clear leader, but maybe a trip to the Plains could change things. The Tigers are working hard to make an official visit.
Thursday, June 3
- 2023 OLB Denzel Moore Moore, a former bond in Indiana, is heading to the Plains later this week. His skill probably makes him an OLB in Auburn’s new plan, specifically the STUD, the outside linebacker who plays on the field and is asked to do a little bit of everything, ala Derick Hall. I think he got the chance to have a great youth season and move up the rankings for the next 2 years.
Friday, June 4
- 4 star WR Darrius Clemons (Official Visit) – Boise State and Auburn rarely recruited players of the same caliber, so it’s not surprising that many of the kids Bryan Harsin has developed a relationship with over the years are likely not top tiger targets. But there are a few, none greater than Clemons, who have known Harsin and Auburn’s new Recruiting Director Darren Uscher of Harsin and Auburn since high school. That relationship has the Tigers in the thick of this recruitment, and they’ll get the first crack at Clemons. He also expected to take official visits to USC, Penn State and Michigan. I really think Auburn has a legitimate chance of winning this battle. Clemons is a Day 1 impact player at wide receiver.
- 3 star DT Maxie Baudoin IV (Official visit) – I really like where Auburn is in this race on the way to June. Baudoin has only planned one official visit so far and that is to the plains. The 63,290 pound defensive lineman from Louisiana was one of the first players new DL coach Nick Eason offered when he was hired. As long as LSU doesn’t jump into the race, you have to love the Tigers opportunities.
- 3-star DL Kaleb Artis (official visit) – The other defensive lineman that Eason immediately offered upon his appointment? That would be Kaleb Artis. The 65,270 lb lineman from Fresh Meadows, NY blew up these spring landing offerings from Auburn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Tennessee. He’s already scheduled five of his official visits with plans to see Auburn, Penn State, Virginia, Florida State and Rutgers in the month of June. A decision will likely come shortly afterward.
- 3 star OT Jacob Hood (Official Visit) – Hood is one of Auburn’s top offensive tackle targets. Unfortunately, he is also one of the UGAs and grew up as a fan of the Dawgs. The Tigers have some work to do if they want to win this battle, but this weekend they get their first shot at him. Can Auburn finally convince an offensive tackle that there are plenty of opportunities to be successful in the Plains?
- 3 star DB Emory Floyd (Official Visit) – If anyone is there, watch the Floyd this week. The playmaker from Powder Springs, GA could play anywhere in the next level secondary. Despite his rating, he is one of Auburn’s top goals in the 2022 class. He has previously admitted that Auburn is the team to be beaten now, chasing Georgia and Florida. It would be a nice impulse to lock him up this weekend.
- 3 star K Alex McPherson (Official Visit) – The # 1 kicker in the 2022 class grew up as an Auburn fan. However, his brother, Evan McPherson, played three seasons in Florida before leaving early and being called up to the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M will also host the Fort Payne star of official visits this month. Auburn is probably still the favorite, but the competition is fierce.
War eagle!
