TWU tennis writes history, strives for more | Sport

Tennessee Wesleyan tennis has set its goals higher every year and it has resulted in a historic season for both the men’s and women’s teams in 2021.
The women’s team ended the year with the highest ever national rankings at number 13 in the latest NAIA poll released Tuesday. That ranking came in the wake of the Lady Bulldogs who won their very first match in the NAIA Tennis National Championship tournament, a 4-1 win over Campbellsville. The women’s squad finished with a 12-7 record, which represents the highest number of wins in a season and their first record of more than .500 since 2017, and held an NAIA All-American honoree for the first time ever.
The men’s team went even further in the NAIA tournament, reaching the national semifinal for the first time in program history, winning No. 5-ranked conference rival Reinhardt in the quarter-final. The Bulldogs finished the season with a No. 3 national NAIA ranking, their highest ever. The men’s tennis team had also won the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament championship along the way, finishing with a 19-4 record for the most wins ever in a season.
Both TWU tennis teams have experienced the kind of success Francisco Gallardo envisioned when he took the lead as head coach in 2017, following a player career with Wesleyan in which he was team captain.
Every year we’ve made sure the team got better little by little, said Gallardo, who was named 2021 AAC Coach of the Year in tennis. We knew what we needed to succeed and we made it happen.
Our goal was to be a solid top 25 team. After that we wanted to be top 15, and last year top 10. This year I have set myself the goal of becoming a top five team in the nation. I am proud that we have been able to achieve every goal.
Since becoming head coach, Gallardo has emphasized two words during the rise of the tennis programs: dedication and character. And those words go beyond the tennis court and even the players and coaching staff.
I based our programs on these two words, Gallardo said. We’ve worked hard over the years to build a team that could compete up there, with the big dogs. We practiced twice a day, often with low temperatures. I always strive to make sure we will be successful no matter what it takes. That is the culture that takes us to places where we have never been before as a program.
I appreciate having such a resilient team and having people behind us who took the opportunity to help make history for the program. We have also been able to recruit many great players from all over the world and they have embraced the journey. On the other hand, families, donors and the university board have contributed significantly to the implementation of our plan for this program.
Different countries are represented in the selection of both tennis teams. The men’s team consists of players from the US, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, the Netherlands, Poland, Malaysia, Australia, Colombia, Spain and Romania. The women’s team consists of Spain, Germany, Australia, Montenegro, France, Colombia, Mexico, the US and Japan.
The TWU men’s two NAIA All-Americans, Gabriel Ortiz (first team) and German Delcanto (honorable mention) are both from Argentina, and the Wesleyan women’s All-American Second Team honoree, Tara Gilich, is from Australia.
Ortiz, a freshman, had a record of 20-3 in singles, which split the time between the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spot this season, and an 8-4 record in doubles. Delcanto, also a freshman, went 15-3 in singles and split the time between No. 2 and No. 3 and 9-5 in doubles. Together, Ortiz and Delcanto made for the first time that the men’s program had more than one All-American honoree in the same season.
Gilich, also a freshman, was 9-6 in singles this season as the number 1 Lady Bulldogs, as well as 10-8 in doubles.
In the men’s run through the NAIA tournament, Ortiz, Delcanto, Valentin Popescu, Jesus Fernandez, Patricio Gallegos and Patryk Kosinski played the singles, with Gregorio Magnarelli also in the doubles.
On the women’s side, Gilich, Eliza Piquero, Natacha Mesa, Honoka Tsuji, Raquel Canadas and Linda Dimitroff were on singles during their historic NAIA tournament win against Campbellsville, with Maria Way and Ana Ossio also in doubles.
Established powerhouses were needed in both NAIA tournament plates to take out TWU’s tennis teams. The men’s team fell in the national semi-finals against Georgia Gwinnett, who won the national championship for the seventh time in a row.
With that result, Gallardo has a new goal for the men’s team next year: to achieve the national title. Gallardo thinks Georgia Gwinnett needs to lose some time, and he wants the Bulldogs to take on the task of making that happen if, or rather when, they deserve that chance again.
In addition to defending their AAC title, Gallardo will settle for nothing less with the men’s team.
On the men’s side, I really believe we can be in the championship game next year, Gallardo said. We’re going to have to dig deeper than ever to do it, but that’s what we’re going to work for. I have the utmost respect for Georgia Gwinnett and all that they have accomplished, but at some point they have to lose, and our job is to be ready for that moment. The longer we keep working and expand this team, the closer we get to a league title in the coming years.
The women’s NAIA run ended in the second round against Indiana Wesleyan, finishing in the semifinals and with a number 4 in the final poll.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Gallardo set the goals for a top-10 national finish and progression to the AAC tournament championship round.
On the women’s side, we’re going to push to break into the top 10 and play in the conference final, but also to have a deep run at the national tournament, just like our men’s team did this year, Gallardo said.