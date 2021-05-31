Tech on the table | Sports news, The Indian Express

Sometimes love accurately identifies how wrong things are going in the husbands final project. Megha Gambhir put the figure at 95 percent.

Her husband, table tennis coach Deepak Malik, was baffled as to why his fledgling Wesley do Rosarios southpaw advantage didn’t translate into more wins with poor playing angles, though he intuitively knew what was going on.

It was because – Megha would tell him calmly after a loss – the boy didn’t aim at the extreme forehand angle and play the backhand to the opponent’s comfort zone. And lose speed on the ball along the way.

She said 90-95 percent of its returns were shipped incorrectly, even as the quality of the ball deteriorated. It was an eye opener to be pointed out the exact problem! Deepak exclaims.

After making the mistake in a video analysis, the Goan junior would come out of the rankings and enter the top 4 in the country in the next 5-6 months, after correcting a number of other tactical mistakes. Megha, a hobby shuttler when she was young but a fearless artificial intelligence tech pro Anand Hariharan, had helped send another aspiring paddler on the road with another piece of the puzzle.

Last week, Stupa Analytics, of which Megha is the CEO, partnered with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for performance analytics tools making them available to 226 member states. ITTF estimates that 30 million people practice the sport professionally around the world, making it a market of 1 billion. And a simple practice video recorded on a phone can provide an abundance of data – from the nature of points won at service, long and short conversions, types of errors and winners, clusters using ball heat maps, trend of ball speed, video -Highlights supporting data, stroke and hand-type analysis.

Table tennis, a sport that has left its shyness among racket sports behind with bold sponsorship partnerships with Coca Cola last year, is leaping into the digitization of its player data – first with online coaching via Pingprofy and now with AI analysis with Stupa.

Humble beginnings

By 2018, Megha had watched her husband and former cadets coach Deepak wrestle over a practice video, sitting with pen and paper and manually dissecting a player game. I was stuck with Excel sheets and noted the percentage of successes and winners, strengths and patterns in tactics, he recalls.

Megha, with prolific engineering consulting stints at HCL, Cognizant, PepsiCo and Ernst & Young, was eager to start something for herself when Deepak asked her to design a tool to lighten his workload.

Starting with incremental tables, albeit with manual data extraction where a match would still take 4-6 hours, she would catch up with AI professionals to successfully scale up a model to analyze.

The Rohtak-born coach, who had picked up the sport in grade 8 above his parents’ dinner table, now helped more than a dozen wards read their games better and plan practice sessions in Delhi. The sport was also the reason the couple met. I was only admitted to Hindu College in Delhi based on my sports quota. Without TT it was impossible. We met there, Deepak recalls.

A little geek, he’d shun all the emotional rollercoasters of sports biopics to focus on how the coaches worked in movies. I watch every sports movie to observe the coach. But the one who got this idea started was Miracle (2004), about the US Winter Olympics ice hockey win over Russia. I was wondering if they could use data in 1980, why don’t we do that in TT now?

Megha would bring his vague idea to life by assembling a team of (now) 20 IT and game analysts, as the product helped them strike deals with individual federations from the US, Portugal, Hungary and Sweden.

Breakthrough

Tracking the ball and ball speed were the most difficult problems for AI to solve through a mobile camera. The evolution of this feature was just a rollercoaster… as we found many steps difficult to achieve, but the sustained effort of Anand Hariharan, our main AI architect, along with the passionate team led to the big break…. it’s just great to see ball speed and ball tracking only on mobile. The second insight we’ve been happy to develop is something we’re doing now: automatic suggestions and predictions, says Megha.

Coming home, 21-year-old Surat boy Manav Thakkar would benefit early. During the 2019 Senior Nationals’ semi-finals against G Sathiyan, Deepak would bring Thakkar to the venue at 6:30 am and use the freshly collected data for the next four hours to arm him with a surprise weapon. As he played closer to the table, trailing 5-9 in the decider, Thakkar would blitz the next six points on a bounce-changing strategy to win the match. He has never taken a game from him (Sathiyan). But data helped us devise the strategy, says Malik.

Plans for the future

Megha is aiming higher, well aware that the East Asian superpowers are masters at play. We know that China, Japan and Korea have their advanced internal analytics and they have recorded adversaries extensively. But Stupa will open this up not only to Indians, but also to North America and Europe. As more players become self-aware and gain data-driven insights, that can optimize training and level up, she muses.

She personally loves trips to badminton, squash, tennis, as well as billiards, snooker and pool at a later date. I didn’t start out as a TT player, but I was very interested and traveled to tournaments to understand how the sport works, she says. Two analysts are now fully engaged with AI-based data – a plug-in camera records the match, video goes to the cloud, and results are delivered in minutes.

An angle diagnostic software is under development. And videos could give way to sensor-based analysis. Well, go deeper. So, make it so nuanced that it can identify a forehand topspin push chop from something that’s very close in action but lands differently, says Megha.

Tournament sites, broadcasters and betting sites can access the data for live streams and charts, from ITTF’s multiple engagements. What the husband-wife duo know to perfection, however, is that it all depends on what the work in the back room looks like in the foreground. Implementation is the most important thing, she says.