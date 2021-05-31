Orioles lose another stupid baseball game, now Os has the worst losing streak since 1988

The Orioles lost another baseball game today. This is no longer a surprise as they have now lost 14 consecutive games, making this the worst losing streak the team has suffered since starting 0-21 in 1988. They have all first 14 games in 16 games in 16 days lost time and are now 5-23 in the month of May. It’s ridiculous and it’s not over yet.

The rules of the baseball statistics dictate that the losing pitcher in this 10-inning loss is 3-2 against the Twins Adam Plutko. He was on the mound when the Orioles trailed permanently in the top of the tenth inning. That’s because the extra inning that Manfred Man, who started at second base, moved to third base on a groundout, then scored on a wild pitch when Plutko threw a slider that only held catcher Austin Wynns in front and the Twins scored their second point without having to record a hit.

That’s a real 2021 Orioles punctuation mark at loss. The catcher called up for defense is the man who cannot block the field. Was it Wynnss’ fault? I wouldn’t really say. Wynns did everything he had to do, and then the ball hit about the only place he’d bounce off his chest a yard away in the direction of the Orioles dugout. Bad luck explains a lot why the Os lost 14 in a row.

Let’s not act like bad luck is of course the only reason. Plutko followed up the wild pitch by giving up a homerun to Twins leadoff hitter Jorge Polanco. This third Twins run turned out to be the really decisive run in the result of the game.

The Orioles also got a Manfred Man in the bottom of the tenth inning. For example, baseball was played last year and also this year. Whatever happened, they would have the tying run at plate to start the inning. There are worse situations to be in.

The thing about starting with a runner on second base is that it also means starting with a runner in scoring position. The Orioles, who were useless earlier in this game, entered the tenth inning with an impressively unsuccessful streak of 0-29 in at-bats with runners in scoring position. That’s true commitment to failure. You don’t get that kind of dedication from just anybody.

DJ Stewart immediately snapped that streak. He doubled on the first pitch he saw from Twins-reliever Hansel Robles and split the gap between the Twins-left fielder and the midfielder to easily score the Manfred Man. This put the tying run on second base with no one out, and when Robles threw his own wild pitch, Stewart moved to third base, still with no one out.

Stewart’s hit broke the 0-out but didn’t chase the futility. Ryan Mountcastle only needed a ball in the air to even the game. Stevie Wilkerson did a one-out walk to bring Wynns to the record. Wynns had over 1,000 OPS for Triple-A Norfolk. He struckout in the 10th and was 0-4 for the day. Go figure. With two outs, the Orioles finally got the flyout now that it didn’t matter anymore, as pinch hitter Freddy Galvis flew to the right to end the game in the column loss for the Ox. Their next 0-for-streak with RISP is now 0-3.

Of the many reasons this loss is unfortunate, perhaps the biggest is this one: Jorge Lpez threw six innings and didn’t run into problems in the fifth or sixth innings. It has been his quest to follow that star, however hopeless and however far away. Like Don Quixote in Man from La Mancha, the star was out of reach for him … until today.

Lpez looked like a real Major League pitcher. He struckout seven Twins batters over six innings. The lone run they scored when Lpez was in the game came in the third inning, when a leadoff single by vampire enemy Kyle Garlick turned into a run.

This run, like a lot of things about the 2021 Orioles, was stupid. The next batter after Garlick hit a comebacker to Lpez, who first looked at third base to see no Orioles fielder there, and then was unable to throw to first base in time. Garlick later scored on a fielder’s choice that might have been a double play with a slicker combo than Wilkerson and Pat Valaika, but in any case, without no outs, the run would have scored on the doubles.

In the fifth, Lpez gave up only a two-out single. In the sixth, he had a bit more of a malfunction when former bad haircut oat Josh Donaldson led off with a single, one of three hits he picked up today. Lpez got the big outs, including striking out former Oriole Nelson Cruz for the second time in the game. He left with a tie, 1-1. There haven’t been many Lpez starts where you could say this, but he deserved better than he got. For his next hit, he might be able to get through a fifth and sixth inning against a team other than the Twins.

The Orioles attack was not good. This was the case in a number of games as this lost streak dragged on. They have scored two or fewer runs in five of their last six games and have not scored more than four runs in their last eight games. If you keep a team to seven hits, you should win.

The problem is, the Orioles only got six hits. Cedric Mullins got a leadoff double, then played the next 13 Orioles in a row. That streak was happily cut in the fifth inning by Mountcastle, who got hold of a pitch and drove over the fence into midfield. If you followed the Look at the fly ball outfielder rule, you saw the Twins Refsnyder track the ball back to the fence as if he had a game on it, only to bang off the fence he didn’t seem to realize was there like the ball landed 410 feet from home plate.

With the way he plowed through the Orioles line-up, Twins-starter Jos Berros threw in the ninth inning. It’s rare enough these days, but Berros had thrown 97 throws by eight and they gave him a shot for the entire game. It was not a strike-out a ton game for the Orioles, as Berros got only six of these in his eight innings. They still lost even if they didn’t get much of it. Berros was waived when Trey Mancini led off the ninth with a single. Mancini was the only Oriole with a multi-hit game.

The fast Ryan McKenna pinch ran to Mancini. It didn’t matter. Anthony Santander struckout and Maikel Franco grounded out in an inning-ending double play to send the game into extra frames, where the Orioles lost again.

The Orioles will try again to beat the Twins for the first time since Opening Day 2018, as the series resumes at 7:05 AM on Tuesday-evening. Michael Pineda and Bruce Zimmermann are the scheduled starting pitchers for the game. There hasn’t been a 15-game lost streak in the majors since 2013, when the Astros, in Mike Eliass’s second full season as an assistant there, lost 15 in a row.