Pine-Richland School Board Schedules Meeting To Review Soccer Coach Applicants – CBS Pittsburgh

Pine-Richland School Board Schedules Meeting To Review Football Coach Applicants
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pine-Richland School Board has scheduled a special meeting to discuss football coach candidates.
It comes after they failed to renew the contracts of former head coach Eric Kasperowicz or his staff, resulting in uproar and two lawsuits.
READ MORE: Former Pine-Richland soccer coach Eric Kasperowicz sues after contract not renewed
A message sent Monday says the board has scheduled a special meeting for June 2 at 6:00 p.m. in the high school auditorium. “The purpose of the meeting is to take action against the recommended candidate for head football coach and other potential positions,” the announcement said.
The school district has made it clear that Kasperowicz will not be back, but said assistant coaches can reapply. The coaches of KDKA’s Bryant Reed have been in touch saying that coaching for Pine-Richland is not in their future plans.
A coach says he wants to support Coach K and he doesn’t like how the school system handled the situation. Another says school leaders do not want him to be addressed for his criticism of the school board and administration.
Players have told KDKA’s Bryant Reed that football is football. It will be difficult with the changes, but say they are just ready to move on.
READ MORE: The Chief Inspector of Pine-Richland makes it clear in an exclusive interview: Eric Kasperowicz will not return to the football program
The district cited hazing, ‘rites of passage’ and intimidation – ‘for years mainly in the locker room’ – as reasons not to renew Kasperowicz’s contract.
The superintendent told KDKA that there were also administrative problems with the coaching and that Kasperowicz did not want to take any responsibility during a meeting with school administrators.
A Kasperowicz attorney announced earlier this month that he would file two lawsuits over the district’s decision. His attorney said that while “there has been no doubt bullied and outgrown to Pine-Richland like any other school in America,” there is no evidence that Kasperowicz has done anything wrong.
His lawyer also accused the chairman of the board and the supervisor of setting up a plan to get rid of Kasperowicz.
MORE NEWS: Pine-Richland parents and students hold a meeting before the school council meeting to show support for Eric Kasperowicz
Despite attempts to the contrary, the Chief Inspector has said Kasperowicz will not get his job back.
