Brooks, Tiller win state title, earn fellow Girls Tennis MVP | Local sports

Brooks, Tiller wins state title, earn fellow Girls Tennis MVP
Rebekah Brooks and Rebecca Tiller are almost all hip since joining the Frederica Academy tennis team. The duo served as captains together, won a region title together and led the Knights to a state championship together, so it’s the only right Brooks and Tiller share The News Girls Tennis MVP together.
The two had known each other before, but their first real conversation was on the first day of tennis four years ago. At the time, they all had different levels of singles experience, but neither of them had played doubles before.
(Head coach Brian Wyrick) was like, you guys would be great together, and we haven’t played with anyone else since, Tiller said.
Tiller attended high school with a background in competitive tennis, while Brook’s involvement in the sport was limited to playing with her family.
But those differences ultimately worked in the couples’ favor.
I was awful, Brooks joked. I was that bad. But because she had so much experience, it inspired me to do better in order to play with her. So I worked to match her, then we grew together as a team.
Although their freshman campaign ended in a decisive defeat in the first round of the team state tournament, the experience at the John Drew Tennis Center in Macon proved valuable. The Frederica girls lost again in the first round of the team tournament, but Brooks and Tiller finished second in the region and advanced to the quarter-finals with a victory in the opening round of the Class 3A individual state tournament.
Unfortunately, the duo did not get a chance to improve the finish the following year. Frederica was only a few games into the season when things screeched to a halt due to the impending threat of the corona virus.
Seeing the seniors ruin their senior year, Tiller feared the same could happen with the Class of 2021. In retrospect, the shock may have given the two the spark they needed to get the most out of their final season of prep tennis. fetch.
Brooks and Tiller secured the best places in the regional tournament, where the tandem rolled to the final and came out on top in a third set tiebreaker of the knockdown battle that gave home fans a great opportunity to see the two in action .
The pair admits that they’ve built a reputation around the GISA as a spirited tandem that won’t go down without a fight. It was not uncommon to see either chirp with an opponent, and there was a lot of fire in the region’s title match.
With one piece of hardware secured, the duo set out to look for more in their return to Macon for the individual state tournament. Again Brooks and Tiller won their way to the final, although this time they would finish second.
Still, there was one last trip to the John Drew Tennis Center on the schedule of the team state tournament, and the senior pair was sure to make the most of it.
The success we had before certainly gave us confidence (in Macon), Brooks said.
I remember walking in with my headphones in, thinking, no one can touch me, Tiller added with a laugh.
That conviction turned out to be rightly deserved. With Brooks and Tiller leading the way, the Frederica Academy girls earned their first Class 3A state championship, beating Westminster in the title bout.
Each knight was behind after the first set of their respective match, but once a pair of eighth graders gathered for a second place win in the doubles, the rest could go on as well.
When we saw them win, we were like, We can do this, Tiller said. If the little ones could do it, we could too.
Having leaders like Brooks and Tiller on the team is of course a boon to the entire program.
Entering their senior season, the two weren’t ready to take on the lead role; Tiller casually remarked to Wyrick that team captain would be a nice addition to her college application (before immediately realizing she couldn’t do without Brooks, by texting her partner to fellow captains).
But Brooks and Tiller had been waiting for the position since joining the team.
We wanted it, Tiller said. We’ve wanted it since the first year. We were fighting with older girls when we were freshmen and trying to get a spot on the team. We wanted it so badly.
We’ve always been, even out of place, too aggressive to get that lead role, Brooks added. We didn’t go through our senior year without being a captain, without being the best dogs of everyone.
Being top dogs, that’s pretty good.
And deserves recognition as the Girls Tennis MVP award.