US Women’s Open at The Olympic Club has Arizona flair

The Olympic Club is organizing the US Women’s Open for the first time this week. It will be the 12th course that hosts both the US Open and the US Womens Open.

The field of 156 golfers will enter the famous course on Thursday. Among the players, 14 are with ties to Arizona. Many of them are associated with the Arizona state golf program, but there are some others who call Arizona home.

Here’s a closer look:

Current Sun Devil

Amanda Linner

Linner, a sophomore from Sweden, finished 66th in Grayhawk with the NCAAs, gaining valuable experience along the way. She arrived at ASU mid-year in 2020 and joined Missy Farr-Kaye’s team at the start of the spring semester. She made it to qualifying on Superstition Mountain. Before landing in Tempe, she received an invitation to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Former Sun Devils

Carlota Ciganda

Ciganda made conference history in 2010 when she became the first back-to-back Pac-10 champion. Three years earlier, she beat Anna Nordqvist to win the British amateur. Ciganda has scored two LPGA wins and was part of four Solheim Cup teams.

Giulia Molinaro

In 2012, Molinaro became the fourth ASU golfer to be named Pac-12 Golfer of the Year. Tied for second in Pac-12 championships and was named first team all conference. Turned pro in October 2012 and is looking forward to her first LPGA win. She was on the 2006 Junior Ryder Cup team.

Azahara Munoz

Munoz was the 2008 NCAA individual national champion in 2008 and was part of the 2009 squad that won the team title. Munoz has represented Europe three times at the Solheim Cup: 2002, 2003 and 2005.

Anna Nordqvist

Nordqvist, one of the more decorated former Sun Devils, did not have to qualify to make it to the Olympic Club. The Pac-10 Player of the Year 2007 and fellow conference champion and Pac-10 golfer of the 2008 first team has won eight times as a pro with two majors. She has played six Solheim Cups. Adding a third leg to the career grand slam is next on her to-do list.

Louise Stahle

Stahle won the then Pac-10 Championship as a freshman in 2005. Her stay at Tempe was short, as she turned pro after just one season with the Sun Devils. She is looking for her first LPGA win.

Linnea Strom

Strom was a member of ASU’s NCAA eighth best and the program’s most recent national title team in 2017. She was also the 2016 conference champion, a two-time first-team All-American. She finished in the top 10 in four fall tournaments in 2017 before dropping out of school to become a pro. She got her LPGA card in 2018 and is looking for her first professional win.

Monica Vaughn

Vaughn tried to qualify for the Open nearly ten times. The attempts date back to her early teens when she was growing up in Oregon. April’s 36-hole qualifier felt like her day. With her friend Justin Fisher first serving as a caddy for her, Vaughn opened 9-under 63, followed by a 71 and easy medalist and one of two available places. Now an assistant coach for Oregon, Vaughn, who never tried to play professionally, led the Sun Devils to the 2009 NCAA Championship.

Arizona’s NCAA hero

Haley Moore

With longtime family friend James Eidson in his pocket for the 36-hole qualifier three weeks ago, Moore finally made the US Women’s Open after multiple tries. I would say this is my sixth or seventh year. And last but not least! Moore made the clinching putt for the Wildcats in 2018 when they won the NCAA Championship.

Local flair

Cristie Kerr

Third on the all-time money list in LPGA history and one of only three to have crossed the $ 20 million mark in career earnings on track, Kerr is in the field thanks to a special exemption. She will play the first two rounds with two other US Open champions, Paula Creamer and Michelle Wie West. Kerr, who lives in Scottsdale, is the 2007 US Womens Open Champion. She will make her 24th consecutive championship start this week.

Sarah Schmelzel

A product of local powerhouse Phoenix Xavier Prep, she won the 2011 state golf championship in Arizona. She has fond memories of watching the LPGA events as a child. In 2001, she was dropped from school by her father and the two rushed to Moon Valley Country Club, where she witnessed Annika Sorenstam’s historic 59, still the only sub-60 round in LPGA history.

Emily Mahar

Also a Xavier Prep alum, Mahar returned to Arizona with her Virginia Tech teammates to compete in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships at Grayhawk in Scottsdale. She won state title with the Gators all four years in high school and helped the Hokies write some school history: it wasn’t until season six of the program that Virginia Tech first qualified for the national championship. The Hokies finished in joint 21st place out of 24 teams.

Cheyenne Woods

Yet another highlight of Xavier Prep, Woods is in the US Women’s Open as a qualifier. During qualifying, she took a two-stroke penalty for hitting the wrong ball. Honestly, I feel like the penalty really turned my focus and made me a little angry, Woods said, where I just wanted to play my way in. eventually won qualifying with five shots.

Sophia Popov

Popov first won a professional event at the age of 28 on the Cactus Tour, a mini tour in Arizona, in 2020. She followed that with two more Cactus Tour wins, but it was tied for ninth in an LPGA event that took her to the field at the 2020 AIG Women’s British Open. From then on, the rest is history, as Popov went from the 304th-seeded player without LPGA status to the great champion. She joins Bernhard Langer and Martin Kaymer as the only Germans to have won a major championship. Popov, who now lives in Scottsdale, helped USC to the 2013 NCAA Championship. On Sunday, Popov lost in her final tune-up to the US Women’s Open in the final of the LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas to Ally Ewing.

Become pro

Olivia Mehaffey failed to make the USWO qualification, so just days after the NCAA’s became pro. The fifth-year senior was key in getting the Sun Devils to the match play portion of the event for the first time in four years.

“Olivia Mehaffey is a very special young lady and she is a very special Sun Devil and her experience and leadership are great,” said Farr-Kaye at Grayhawk last week. “She’s only our third four-time All-American we’ve ever had in the state of Arizona; she’s one of a very elite group of golfers.

Mehaffey knew focusing on the NCAAs, but also thinking about her professional future took some juggling.

“As soon as we’re done, I’ll jump on the plane and go to Florida. I’ll be a pro the next day, so it’s weird, but I told myself I want to enjoy every moment this week. I can play my last amateur tournament at my house, away from home. ASU has meant a lot to me over the years so I get the chance to play my last amateur event and last ASU event and it is very special for me. “

Mehaffey’s first professional debut ended last weekend with a missed cut at a Symetra Tour event in Florida.

Beth Ann Nichols and Julie Williams of Golf Week and Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic contributed to this article.