AL vs DOHS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Dhaka T20





AL vs DOHS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Games, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update from Dhaka T20 match between Abahani Limited and Old DOHS Cricket Club. In this season of the Dhaka T20 they play against each other for the first time. AL vs DOHS Dhaka T20 Match 7 Details: In the 7th match of the Dhaka T20, Abahani Limited will face Old DOHS Cricket Club at 1st June at the Krira Shikkha Protisthan No. 4 Ground in Bangladesh. This game starts at 8:30 am IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and the Cricket addict website. AL vs DOHS Dhaka T20 Match 7 Preview: Abahani Limited will face Old DOHS for the first time in this season’s seventh game of the Dhaka T20. Abahani Limited is currently ranked third on this season’s point table of the Dhaka T20, while Old DOHS is currently ranked seventh on the points table. Abahani Limited played one match in this season of the Dhaka T20, where they won against Partex Sporting Club by 7 wickets, while Old DOHS Cricket Club also played one match this season, but the match was abandoned due to rain. Abahani Limited are the favorites to win this game as they have a great balance in their team compared to the Old DOHS Cricket Club. AL vs DOHS Dhaka T20 Match 7 Weather Report: The temperature on race day is expected to fluctuate around 28C with 86% humidity and 13 km / h wind speed. There is a 76% chance of precipitation during the game. AL vs DOHS Dhaka T20 Match 7 Pitch Report: The field on the Bangladesh Krira Sikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground is a well-balanced ground that assists batsmen and bowlers alike, with both divisions receiving almost equal assistance. Average 1st score innings: 126 Chasing Team Record: 80% of the matches were won while hunting. AL vs DOHS Dhaka T20 Match 7 Injury Update: (Will be added if there is an update) AL vs DOHS Dhaka T20 Match 7 Likely XIs: Abahani Limited: Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hasan Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shahidul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Munim Shahriar Bank: Tahidul Islam, Aks Swadhin, Aminul Islam Old DOHS Cricket Club: Anisul Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rahyan Rafsan, Pritam Kumar, Rakibul Islam, Al Islam, Mohimenul Khan, Abdur Rashid, Rakibul Hasan, Asaduzzaman Payel Bank: Shanaj Ahmed, Mohammad Rakib, Gazi Sohel AL vs DOHS Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Trickle Tips: Mushfiqur Rahim is a right-handed wicket-keeper-batsman from Ahamani Limited who leads the team. He hit 38 runs in the last game. Liton Das is a right-handed batsman from Ahamani Limited who can open the innings for them in the coming game. Mohammad Saifuddin is a left handed batsman and right arm medium pacer from Ahamani Limited. He didn’t take a wicket in the last game, but bowed an economic spell. Anisul Islam Emon is a right-handed batsman from Old DOHS Cricket Club who usually opens innings for them. He scored 25 points in the last game. AL vs DOHS Dhaka T20 Match 7 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das Vice captain Mohammad Saifuddin, Anisul Islam Emon Recommended to Play XI No.1 for AL vs DOHS Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim (C), Liton Das Batsmen Anisul Islam Emon, Mohammad Naim-Sheikh, Mahmudul Hasan-Joy, Mosaddek Hossain Allrounders Mohammad Saifuddin (VC), Mohimenul Khan Bowlers Rakibul Hasan, Taijul Islam, Aliss Islam Recommended to Play XI No.2 for AL vs DOHS Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (C) Batsmen Anisul Islam Emon (VC), Mohammad Naim-Sheikh, Mahmudul Hasan-Joy Allrounders Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohimenul Khan, Afif Hossain Bowlers Taijul Islam, Aliss Islam, Mehedi Hasan-Rana AL vs DOHS Dhaka T20 Match 7 Expert Advice: Mushfiqur Rahim will be a safe captain for the small leagues. Afif Hossain and Mehedi Hasan-Rana are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-4-3-3. AL vs DOHS Dhaka T20 Match 7 Likely winners: Ahamani Limited is expected to win this competition.







