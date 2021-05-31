French Open tennis – Serena Williams fights past Irina-Camelia Begu to reach the second round at Roland Garros





Serena Williams improved over the course of her 7-6 (6) 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round of the French Open on Monday night. Williams relied on her experience as her mobility held her back a bit against her smooth opponent, and it was clear she wasn’t at the top of her game on her first service chance. With a first serve success of only 50% against 70% of her opponents, Williams had to put more effort into chasing her own points. Roland-Garros women Halep extends the best winning streak of his career to reach the third round 09/30/2020 AT 4:54 PM However, that didn’t stop her from taking the first set to a tie-break after winning four of the seven break points offered by Begu, which she was able to complete after showing off her signature grit to ward off set points. Williams opened the second set by breaking her opponent and immediately putting pressure on the Romanian. Begu fought hard to stay in the fight, but failed to push her opponent to a long deuce in the sixth game before being broken again. Williams, who is looking for a record equal to the 24th Grand Slam title, completed the win with a hold on 15, but on this showing, it will have to improve if she doesn’t leave early. Wilander: This is huge for Serena – – – Watch all the action from the French Open in 2021 live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favorite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek looking to repeat her stunning triumph. Fed Cup France reaches the sixth Fed Cup final with a victory over Romania 04/21/2019 AT 8:32 PM Tennis Wozniacki passes Barty test in Madrid, Sharapova moves up 05/07/2018 AT 16:50

