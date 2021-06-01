Tunga launches new co-working space in Kampala





The African-Dutch IT company Tunga has opened a brand new office in Kampala, Uganda. Founded in 2015, the company caters for European and American companies to their IT needs through outsourcing and remote development by partnering with Africa’s talent network. HE Karin Boven, Dutch ambassador in Uganda: “It is promising to see that the collaboration between the Dutch and African colleagues is proving so fruitful that office expansion is required. Apart from that, creation in the sense of economic development and jobs is what Uganda needs so badly. “ The Tunga Hub has enough capacity for up to 50 colleagues and is conveniently located next to the Bugolobi Market for shopping and close to Bandali Rise, with plenty of bars and restaurants. In other words, it is the ideal combination of work and play. The new center has capacity for presentations, meetings and workplaces with guaranteed internet access. Several lectures are planned for the Tunga Academy, which offers free courses to software developers. These courses take place online or in the meeting rooms. Tunga is now investigating the opening of a similar junction in Lagos, Nigeria. Ernesto Spruyt, CEO of Tunga: We had outgrown our old office and were looking for a larger and more multifunctional Tunga hub center. We wanted a space that would provide educational, recreational and naturally developing facilities, including meeting rooms that are critical to enabling knowledge transfer. The new hub is in line with the vision I had for Tunga from day one: lots of space, high ceilings and a large garden with a swimming pool and a BBQ pit. This is a place where we can accommodate, inspire and help our growing Tunga community to thrive. All Tunga developers are welcome here, where a sense of freedom will nurture dedicated and inspired development work. We are now open, ladies and gentlemen, developers, so be welcome and bring your table tennis bat, your swimming shorts and of course your good mood!

