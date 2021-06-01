Football in Miami reversed FSU rivalry with the departure of Jimbo Fisher





The 2017 season was a special season for the Miami soccer team. The Hurricanes ended a seven-year series of losses against Florida State, finished 7-1 in the ACC, 10-1 in the regular season, played in their first ACC Championship Game, won 10 games for the first time since 2003 and earned their first large berth since ’04. Florida State came off a 10-3 2016 season and Orange Bowl berth. The Seminoles played in major cup games in four of the previous five seasons. Florida State needed a blocked extra run after Miami scored a touchdown with 1:38 to beat the Hurricanes 20-19 in 2016. Jimbo Fisher had Florida State as one of the best programs in college football during his first seven seasons in Tallahassee. The Seminoles were 78-17 in Fisher’s first seven seasons. In those same seven seasons, Miami went 52-37 in the last year under Randy Shannon, Al Golden for 4.5 seasons and the first year for Mark Richt. Interim head coaches Jeff Statland went 0-1 to succeed Shannon and Larry Scott 4-2 in 2015 after firing Golden who was recorded in the 52-37 record. After reported disagreements with the Florida state government, Fisher was reportedly monitored. Mike Farrell from Rivals.Com noticed: “Farrell’s take: There are only seven players left from that top 10 league with 21 players after Chaz Neal’s recent departure. And that was the transition class from Jimbo Fisher to Willie Taggart, if you remember. And Taggart, hired in December 2017, had to scramble to assemble that class with the majority of those commitments that came after he was hired. Why? Jimbo stopped recruiting because he knew he was on his way. The recruitment efforts for the 2018 class under Fisher were bad to say the least, and the crazy scrambling at the end helped lead to a disastrous class. Taggart was over his head at FSU in many ways, but this is one class that killed the Noles on the field, and this one is on Fisher. “ The Miami football program was able to take advantage of the 2018 Florida State signing course ranked 14th. After a season 10-3, Miami signed the country’s 10th-ranked league. Miami’s electrifying 24-20 win in Tallahassee ended the Seminoles’ seven-year winning streak and turned the rival around more than on the field. Miami rallied from 27-7 deficit in the 2018 game at Hard Rock Stadium to beat Florida State 28-27. For the past two seasons, Miami has dominated the state of Florida. The Hurricanes won 27-10 in Tallahassee in 2019 and dominated the Seminoles 52-10 in the most lopsided win in the 63 game rivalry. 2021 Recruitment

Top #ACC Classes by position • Total dominance by Clemson • Miami was very consistent, finishing 2nd in every position except Linebacker (4th). • Clemson, Miami and UNC made the top 5 in each positional group. pic.twitter.com/qrpbgF8QaU – NCAAF Nation (@ NCAAFNation247) February 18, 2021 Both recruitment classes plummeted 2019. Miami signed the 30th ranked class, Florida’s 26th state. The first full class under Manny Diaz in 2020 ranked 18th while Florida State was 25th. Miami entered the 12th ranked class 2021 while Florida State fell to 29th in the first full division ahead of Mike Norvell. Norvell has a lot to do after Fisher checks out and the 21-game Willie Taggart experiment fails. Diaz has shown a willingness to make changes to the Miami football roster and his coaching staff when upgrades were required for the Hurricanes during his first two seasons. At least for the next two years, Miami should continue to build their winning streak over the state of Florida. Florida State starts better in 2022 with nine pledges that put the Seminoles in ninth place. Miami is 65th with two commits. June will be a pivotal month for the college football class of 2022.







