Hardin Honored as a Boys Tennis MVP for Impact on Terrors | Local sports

Terrors Hardin earns Boys Tennis MVP for big impact
The impact of a true MVP goes beyond their production between the lines. Jaben Hardin helped launch the Glynn Academys program and for that he earns the News Boys Tennis award.
In what was, for all intents and purposes, Hardin’s only season with the Terrors, the future college tennis player took on the mantle as Glynns top player, creating a much-needed pecking order among the rest of the lineup.
The result was a home game for the program and a performance in the Sweet 16 round of the state tournament.
Hardin was unhappy with his overall wins and losses, but his presence was undeniably a catalyst for the Terrors’ success.
While my record wasn’t the best, I feel like being placed on that # 1 position gave everyone a better chance of winning their matches, Hardin said. It gave almost everyone a place, it pushed us further this year. I think it gave us a really good line-up overall.
Hardin has been playing tennis since he was 10 years old, making him the most experienced player on the Glynn Academys team. He lived in South Florida for a few years before returning to his hometown prior to his junior campaign, but by the time the suitability issues were resolved, Hardin got only one game with his new team before the threat of the coronavirus canceled the spring season.
Although he was delayed for a year, Hardins’ injection into the schedule quickly paid off for his senior season.
A void in upper-class leadership allowed Hardin to participate in the program without worrying about the boat rocking or interrupting an established dynamic. He felt that the team was ready to build anything and looked to him to achieve that goal.
It was actually quite easy to get started as I was the only senior on the team, Hardin said. I wouldn’t automatically say they looked up to me, but I was put in that leadership role because of the age difference.
In addition to leading by example with a great work ethic, Hardin also provided a willing partner for younger players and helped tailor the shot whenever possible.
Injuries prevented the Terrors from playing at full throttle for most of the season, but the team began to peak when the post-season kicked off as the team became healthy and continued its rapid development.
We’ve grown exponentially from the start, Hardin said. At the start of the year, we never thought we’d have gone to the second state round. You could see within a month or two that everyone was getting a lot better.
Hardin is excited about the team’s potential to move forward, but the underclassmen weren’t the only ones to make progress during the season.
With a dedication to Methodist University in his back pocket, Hardin spent the year improving his skills against the top player every opponent had to offer, making the leap forward.
I’ve played a lot of kids who just got to every ball, Hardin said. When you play those kids you really learn to get consistent because you just want to get every ball in. At the end of the day, you didn’t have to do anymore, and at the end of the day, that’s all I did every day, and I got more and more consistent.
By the end of the year, whenever we started playing the kids hitting the ball as hard as possible, make sure to hit the ball as hard as you can.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit