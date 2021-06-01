SunLive – Sports programs provide life-changing experiences

For many, there is the opportunity to take part in every sport, climb a mountain or at least take a dip in the sea around every corner.

But for people with physical disabilities, the options may not seem so endless.

Lack of accessible facilities, limited transport access and barriers to vision and mobility reduce the opportunities for physically handicapped people to stay active and have fun.

Regional sports organization Parafed Bay of Plenty is working to create more opportunities for people with physical and visual disabilities to participate in all sports and recreation they can imagine.

Where the sport cannot be provided in an existing sports structure, Parafed Bay of Plenty supports volunteers and athletes to establish their own club, with Parafed acting as an umbrella organization.

Parafed is also partnering with existing sports clubs to include physically handicapped people by helping them create adaptive versions.

From sports specific to a disability, such as Wheelchair rugby, wheelchair basketball, electric chair football and boules, to adaptive versions such as badminton and table tennis, there is something for everyone.

Parafed Bay of Plenty hosts specific sports for the disabled on Monday nights at Memorial Hall and partners with a number of clubs to provide programs and competitions for a wide variety of sports.

A youth program has also been developed that offers physically handicapped young people aged 8-21 the opportunity to meet and enjoy sports and games together.

The program includes Parafed Bay of Plenty attending schools to provide activities that give physically handicapped children the opportunity to try out different things. Schools are also learning ways to organize activities to ensure that everyone can get involved.

The Festival of Disability Sport is a highlight of the year organized by the organization, where hundreds of physically disabled people gather to celebrate and demonstrate sports with disabilities over a busy weekend.

Ian McDonald, director of Parafed Bay of Plenty, says many people don’t know how much there is in the field of sports with a disability.

“I find it especially interesting to make people aware of the fact that there are opportunities for physically handicapped people.

“There are so many sports, and while there may be smaller numbers, we are working to keep logistics and costs as low as possible.

“This summer, one of our focus has been on beach sports and recreation as this is such a big part of the Tauranga lifestyle. We work with other groups to adapt as much as possible around the water – surfing, swimming, boating, kayaking, beach volleyball.

“We have three employees, so we cannot all do that alone.

“The key is to get other people excited and excited that they can do that, and if you find people, clubs and organizations that you can work with, you can make a big difference together.

“This year we partnered with Hibiscus Surf at the Mount to provide adaptive surfing and the ability to swim in the sea; it is incredibly popular. The fun and the fun that people have is just great. That’s what it’s all about. “

Parafed Bay of Plenty is also involved in recreation, helping people find something that is of interest to them to stay active, whether that be through the redwoods or to the top of Mauao.

“Tauranga City Council recently purchased a trail rider and we would like to work with them to organize a day for families where people with physical disabilities can come and be taken in the trailer rider to the top of Mauao,” says Ian .

“For someone who has never been there it’s an incredible experience.”

In December, Parafed received $ 21,000 in TECT funding to cover the costs of the festival, site rental and repair and assistance with wheelchairs replacement.

Ian says TECT, which has been supporting the charity since 2015, is one of the founders of the festival and sports programs.

“TECT helps us finance repairs and purchase new seats for our Monday night sport. The cost for a new rugby chair can be anywhere from $ 12,000 to $ 14,000, and with 15 to 20 seats, it’s not a trivial investment. Providing the sports wheelchairs and location is one way of making it easier for people to participate. But we couldn’t do it without TECT.

“TECT is like a founder to us, as they’ve been there from the beginning, and I’ve always been so grateful. That money they allocate every year is like TECT investing one and getting so much back by helping physically handicapped people develop and reach their potential – that’s what it does for us. It’s such a big investment that adds value.

“It is not only good for the athletes, but also for their families. If you change the way someone thinks and help them reach their potential, you’re going to change the people around them – it’s a ripple effect. With the support of TECT, we have an impact on hundreds of lives. “

Visit for more information about Parafed Bay of Plenty and the sporting options for people with disabilities in our area http://parafedbop.co.nz/.