Pine-Richland to appoint Seneca Valley assistant coach as new head soccer coach, says source WPXI





PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday, Pine-Richland High School announces Stephen Campos as their new head football coach. A reliable source tells Channel 11’s Jillian Hartmann that Campos will be the recommended candidate to attend a special meeting for the school board. #BREAK: Reliable source tells me Stephen Campos may be the next head football coach at Pine-Richland. I have heard that he is the recommended candidate for Wednesday’s special board meeting. He was the QB coach at Seneca Valley for 7 years and coached football at many colleges. – Jillian Hartmann WPXI (@JillianWPXI) June 1, 2021 Campos has been the quarterbacks coach at Seneca Valley High School for the past 7 years and has coached football at several colleges. #UPDATING I asked Stephen Campos if he will be the new head football coach at Pine-Richland. He told me, no comment. – Jillian Hartmann WPXI (@JillianWPXI) June 1, 2021 Once hired, Campos will replace Eric Kasperowicz, whose contract was not renewed after what the district called a months-long investigation into allegations of misconduct within the school’s football program. As for Campos, he has a long history of coaching football in Western Pennsylvania and the Ohio Valley. MORE DETAILS: Source says Campos is qualified for the job. He has been the QB coach at Seneca Valley for at least 7 years. Campos was a head coach at Bethany College in WV. He also coached at Robert Morris University, Washington & Jefferson, and many other colleges in his career. – Jillian Hartmann WPXI (@JillianWPXI) June 1, 2021 Stay with Channel 11 to learn more about this evolving story and watch the response to WPXI Tonight tonight at 11pm. 2021 Cox Media Group







