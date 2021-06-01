Thompson Valley, Loveland girls tennis unfazed en route to regional tournament – Loveland Reporter-Herald

A trio of local girls tennis squads will soon undergo their toughest test yet in 2021 when they head to North Lake Park for the Class 4A Region 4 tournament on Thursday.

With the likes of Windsor and Greeley West on hand among a plethora of high-powered programs, punching a ticket to the 2021 state championships certainly won’t be a cakewalk to Loveland, Thompson Valley, or Mountain View, no matter where you look across the track at it. hosted event by LHS.

Nevertheless, amid respectable seasons where each of these groups has 0.500 or better before the high stakes event, it’s not like LHS, TV or MV have any intention of rolling over and waving the white flag this week.

Take coach Jay Klagges Eagles, for example, who love their chances of sending multiple contributors past the Thursdays gauntlet when they roll in regionally at the same time with a noticeable wave.

The reality is, when you get into the region, someone can put you in a place where a set is suddenly tight, Klagge said. So you can’t take anyone lightly. But in recent weeks, our girls have really shown a willingness to compete and improve. We want to fight hard for second place. And, of course, the biggest goal is to get as many lines in that top two as possible and display it as we can. At the very least, we have to be competitive on four lines. We have a good chance.

Despite starting short-handed in 2021 when several varsity assets closed the volleyball season, TV has had no trouble putting together a collectively effective lineup since welcoming the missing pieces.

Notably, after Camryn and Becca Wiersemas struggled to keep their heads above water with exhausted depth in doubles during a 6-1 defeat at LHS, the delayed returns immediately proved beneficial to the Eagles mix of teaming players.

Utilizing inherent chemistry, the sophomore sisters have hit a record of 8-0 at number 3 in doubles this year. Given the duo’s natural talent for staying on the same page, it looks like the Wiersema’s are in line to hit on Thursday.

They’re right-left to start with, and that’s an advantage, Klagge said. They also really move. They’re both flying around, and neither is afraid of making a mistake. They just keep coming at you, and I sure love their resilience. And were quite optimistic about all of our double lines.

Aside from the Wiersemas, nothing has surprised sophomore Allie Mertens in the No. 2 double domain so far, regardless of who plays Klagge as the underclassmans’ partner.

While he competed at number 2 in the doubles this year alongside three different partners, Mertens is a perfect 8-0, leading a 4-0 record with junior Carolina Goldsberry.

Simply put, the sophomore represents the fuel that allows TVs No. 2 double trains to stay on track, alongside whoever she operates. And speaking of the gas to the fire, senior Emmalee Dekkers and junior Dasha Mullholand are making strides toward the Thursday tournament to keep TVs’ singles on fire.

In light of the fact that both have intact, 7-0 resumes, Dekkers (No. 2 singles) and Mullholand (No. 3 singles) seem destined to drive clear momentum to the 2021 state rally.

Dasha and Emmalee have a great opportunity, Klagge said. They just have to keep doing what they are doing, which is to play good, experienced tennis. They make good choices, especially when they are behind schedule. They can adapt if someone damages them. I just love their math and the maturity of the two.

As for LHS, coach Heidi Abrahamson does indeed expect more competition from the Eagles compared to when her lineup dominated the local hostile roster on April 29. However, as with TV, Loveland knows it has also seen steady improvements over the shortened campaign.

In particular, LHS is gearing up to host regionals after gaining pivotal experience in last Tuesday’s Front Range League final, where the Abrahamsons group came seventh out of 12 while battling an elite 5A field.

Thompson Valley didn’t have about four of their varsity players last time, Abrahamson said. So they have definitely gotten stronger. But I feel like we’ve improved our games at the same time. By playing Poudre and Fairview and Fossil (Ridge) those matches have given us great competitiveness. We just did pretty well at our Front Range League tournament, which was a nice warm-up for regionals.

Abrahamson emphasizes Lovelands’s chances of making his presence known, boasting legitimate singles strength as a top-to-bottom force in the solo zone. Beilynn Geiss leads the way and sees a bounceback after the junior (8-2 mark) suffered a rare defeat at the conference last week.

Deeper into an airtight singles rotation, seniors Rebecca Emme (6-4) and Megan Lindsey (7-2) are sure to shoot for the stars at North Lake Park as well.

This is a good region for (Geiss), Abrahamson said. The matches will be competitive, but she certainly has a very strong chance of winning regionals and going to state. And frankly, all of our girls have a chance. They are all ready. We should be able to compete with just about anyone we come across.

For MV, the significantly improved double capacity has carried Josh Martys’ 4-4 squad since he took just three wins in four seasons of 2016-19. Overall, MV travels a short distance to North Lake Park at 7-1 in No. 3 doubles, while sophomores Evie Burch and Saura Dorcey have also won four of the five matches at No. 4.

At the 3A level, Berthoud is locked and loaded to thrive at Dawson School during Thursday’s Region 5 tournament against the Mustangs, Fort Lupton and Peak to Peak.

With unshakable dominance, BHS holds a blistering 25-6 2021 doubles record as junior Sydney Hocker and sophomore Kendra Maitland (7-0) are especially in the thick of an admirable number 1 groove.

Plus, counting out fellow sophomores stars Holly Jaros (6-1 at No. 1) and Nicolette Marty (6-1 at No. 2) are certainly not a wise move for fighting programs as each is looking for a regional crown.