USA vs Italy Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Team USA and the Italian national hockey team meet on Tuesday in the final group test of each team at the IIHF World Championship in Riga, Latvia.

In the US, the game (starting time 9:15 a.m. ET) will air on NHL Network.

USA vs Italy Preview

Team USA defeated Germany 2-0 on Monday behind Cal Petersen’s second shutout of the tournament to secure a spot in the eight-team playoff round.

“That’s a very good hockey team, all credit,” said head coach Jack Capuano, according to the referee Website of USA Hockey. “Our guys made sacrifices, stuck to the structure and found a way to win. I’m really impressed with how we’ve come together so far and now we have one more match here to end our group game on a positive note before getting ready for the quarter finals. “

The Americans took the lead with about a minute to go in the second period, when Jason Robertson pushed home a rebound after a wrist shot from fellow forward Conor Garland.

Colin Blackwell, another forward, added an empty net late in the third inning.

“It was a fast race,” said Robertson official IIHF website. “A lot of praise for Germany. We got away from our structure in the attacking zone, but they played very quickly. We could have changed more, put more pressure. We got away from that a little bit. Our power play became big and we got good keepers from Cal. We got the job done. “

Petersen is arguably the most dominant netminder of the tournament. With 33 saves on Monday, he improved his save rate to a world’s best 95.96 and his goals against average to second-best of 1.01 (in both cases among goalkeepers who completed at least 40 percent of their minutes. team). No other goaltender posted multiple shutouts.

“They’re a team that moves the puck really well, and they’re getting guys for the net,” Petersen said of Germany, according to the IIHF site. “I knew they wanted to hide the middle, get lots of screens and rebounds. The team did a really good job of boxing out guys so I saw a lot of shots which is great. It was a group effort, take them out and get the win. “

With one Group B test to go, the Americans have won five and dropped one, a 2-1 defeat to Finland, all by the rules. Both Team USA and Finland have 15 points, so the Americans need a better result against Italy than the Finns against Canada – that game starts an hour earlier – to secure the group’s first place and a fourth-place match in group A, as Finland has the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Outside of pride, the Italians have little to play for. The only team in the tournament without a win, they have been surpassed by 28 in their six regular defeats.

