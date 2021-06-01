Senior Turk Pettit Gives Retiring Clemson Coach Larry Penley an NCAA Individual Champion As Out Golf news and travel information





This was how to underscore a closing chapter, Clemsons Turk Pettit who posted an exclamation mark on his college career on Monday on behalf of his outgoing coach, the legendary Larry Penley.

Pettit won the NCAA Division I Individual Championship with one stroke over Oklahoma state freshman Bo Jin at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, his first win at the college came on the biggest stage.

We are working hard on this, said Pettit. To finally win and win, this one is special.

In more ways than one he would have added to it. Clemson wasn’t one of eight to advance to team match play starting Tuesday, so this was Penley’s last day on the track, in his 38th year as the Tigers coach. Pettit was Penley’s second NCAA champion (Charles Warren was his first in 1997).

I actually didn’t give myself the luxury to think about it, Penley said, while his emotions suggested otherwise. We had a job to do this week. I look forward to reminiscing about the good times.

I am proud of all our players. They have been fantastic over the years. Blessed with wonderful parents. Our parents travel which is so great. It makes my job so easy. It’s a blessing and today is a great memory to take with me, so it’s very special.

On a typical Arizona desert day leading up to summer, sunny and the temperature reached 100, Pettit overcame a two-stroke deficit to start the final round, shot an even-par 70 and completed 72 holes in seven-under-par 273.

It was actually a two-man affair during the last round. Jin, the 54-hole leader, started the round with a two-stroke lead, but shot a three-over 73, including an 18-hole bogey that kept him from a playoff. He had ridden deep into the wilderness, then hitched his second against a slope on the side of the green next to the water. A bad throw gave him a 3 yard par-putt to tie, but the ball slipped through the hole and gave Pettit the victory.

All the way, I still feel excited, said Jin, a resident of Beijing, China. It was a really great experience for me. I didn’t do what I wanted to do, but a great experience for a young rifle nonetheless.

Jin will join his Oklahoma State teammates on Tuesday in the team competition competing in the NCAA Championship. The Cowboys finished second behind Arizona State’s best. The other teams that advanced were Pepperdine, Oklahoma, Illinois, Florida State, Vanderbilt, and North Carolina.

Pettit, 33rd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, played the back nine first and went out in two under par 33, a strong performance on a nine considered by virtually everyone else to be the much more difficult nine.

I got off to a good start and then turned on the cruise control, Pettit said. I thought the golf course got a lot more difficult as the day went on. I thought the front nine was a lot more difficult. I didn’t know at all that I was leading the way. I only found out at the last green. I just wanted to do my best and see what happens. I felt like I needed another little bird to come along the stretch because I heard the coach say let’s get a little bird but I didn’t need that little bird.

No, he didn’t, which made the tears of Penley’s wife Heidi happy. Let the memories begin. Penley coached the Tigers to a national championship in 2003 and took 30 teams to the NCAA championships. His players included two Ben Hogan Award winners (DJ Trahan and Kyle Stanley) and two American amateur champions (Chris Patton in 1989 and Doc Redman in 2017).

