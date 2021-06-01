Tennis teams keep an eye on the price | Slider

The boys and girls of Stowe will be front and center in the upcoming high school tennis tournament.

In less than two weeks, the Raiders can easily dance into the summer as they celebrate their first sweep since 2008.

Coach James Watson and the boys from Stowe (7-1) are the number 2 seed behind Burlington’s best (10-0). Watsons team defeated Burlington 5-2 in the 2019 final and fell short against Essex 4-3 in the 2018 championship.

Coach Joanna Graves and the Raider girls (9-0) earned a first round bye as the No. 1 seed in Division I. Stowe went 16-0 13 years ago but hasn’t hoisted the trophy since then. The team recorded a 7-0 win over five-time defending champions CVU, who won the 2019 title with a 5-2 win over South Burlington.

Stowe is used to constantly putting up banners for football, golf, hockey and football. Tennis is no exception as the boys are 11-time champions making 24 title appearances. The Raider girls are champions 12 times after 23 trips to the finals.

Henry Paumgarten, TJ Guffey, Nick Daliere, Ben Nissenbaum, Woody Reichelt, Bo Graves, JP Marhefka and Will Brochhausen are the biggest threats to the Stowe boys. Standout girls Skyler Graves avenged her only loss of the season to triumph over individual states. She is supported by teammates Natalie Doehla, Charlotte Stevens, Gabby Doehla, Kate Tilgner, Abbie Rice, Annabel Stevens, Olivia Carey and Morgan Mckenna. The Ode girls tied their only DI crown in 1978.

The D-II girls field is wide open, with three-time defending champion Woodstock (5-5) forced to travel as the No. 6 seed. Middlebury (10-0) flew most of the season to lock the No. 1 seed ahead of No. 2 Burr & Burton (11-2).

Division I girlsThe favorite: No. 1 Stowe. The Raiders had 7-0 wins in all but two games. They handed South Burlington its only defeat of the season.

Dark horse: No. 5 Burlington. The Seahorses started the season with a 7-0 victory over CVU and suffered a 4-3 loss to Stowe two weeks ago.

Best matchup in the first round: No. 10 Brattleboro to No. 7 Spaulding. The Crimson Tide won four consecutive games before falling to undefeated Middlebury last Friday. The Colonels took a 5-2 win over the Tide in the 2015 playoffs, while Spaulding ousted Brattleboro in 2018.

Longest journey: Brattleboro at Spaulding (115 miles)

Fun fact: South Burlington (17) CVU (13) and Stowe (12) have 42 championships together.

Division II girlsThe favorites: # 1 Middlebury and # 2 Burr and Burton. The pace leaders faced zero opponents in common, adding an element of mystery to a possible date in the championship. The Tigers will try to win their first crown since 1995. The Bulldogs have lost four consecutive semifinals.

Dark horse: No. 4 U-32. The 7-4 Raiders collected five consecutive wins before ending the regular season with a 4-3 loss to Montpelier. U-32 made its first appearance in the Championship in 2019, losing 5-2 to Woodstock.

Best matchup in the first round: No. 6 Woodstock to No. 3 Montpelier.

The wasps are three-time defensive champions, but they will have to follow their game in the capital. Montpelier defeated Woodstock 5-2 two weeks ago. The Solons (9-2) knocked out the Wasps every year from 2010-16.

Longest journey: Woodstock near Montpelier (54 miles).

Fun fact: Since 1996, four schools have won the D-II crown: Woodstock, Montpelier, Burr & Burton, and Stowe.

Division I guysThe favorite: No. 1 Burlington. The 10-0 Seahorses will try to capture their first title in 15 years. Louis Berlinder and Hugo Crainch are singles standouts for BHS.

Dark horse: No. 6 CVU. The 9-4 Redhawks were the only team to challenge Burlington, falling 4-3 and 5-2. A 21-year drought gives CVU’s players extra motivation to outperform.

Best matchup in the first round: No. 12 So. Burlington at No. 5 U-32. Lasse Lieberman, Kayl Humke and Tzevi Schwartz lead the 5-2 Raiders, who reached a semifinal in 2018. The 5-7 Wolves have held 24 titles and have never played U-32 in the postseason.

Longest Journey: # 9 Brattleboro at # 8 St. Johnsbury (200 miles).

Fun fact: A 4-3 win for the season marked Rutland’s first time defeating South Burlington.