Cathy McGuirk, former hockey coach at Branford, dies





Former Branford hockey coach, Cathy McGuirk, passed away on Monday. She was 76. McGuirk, who coached for 41 seasons at Branford, has been battling ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrigs disease, since last spring. Former old boys and girls swim coach John OConnor said he spoke with Cathy’s husband John Monday night. Cathy loved every kid she’s ever coached, said OConnor, who coached swimming for 45 seasons. It went way beyond coaching with her. She was a special, special person. Jake Palluzzi, former Branford co-athletic director, said he and Sav Synodi, the other former AD, saw McGuirk at school a few weeks back. We hadn’t seen her for a long time. She had that big smile on her face, Palluzzi said. She treated those players as if they were her own children. She always kept in touch with as many of them as possible. McGuirk retired in January 2018 with a record of 558-129-66-12, including 10 state championships in 14 final appearances. She also won 17 league titles in the regular season. The Hornets made it to the CIAC state tournament for 40 consecutive seasons under McGuirk. My life would be very different without coach McGuirk, said former co-captain Jenna Limone (2008-11), now an assistant coach at Branford herself. Her support put me on a path that led me to some of the most important people in my life. That is why I decided to come back to coach at Branford. Last fall, Limone helped organize an event called MilesForMcGuirk, a virtual three mile drive, which raised about $ 17,000, the proceeds of which went to ALS research. Coach McGuirk embodied selflessness and unconditional love through her coaching, Limone said. McGuirk has been initiated in six different halls of fameincluding those for Branford Sports, the Connecticut High School Coaches Association and Connecticut Field Hockey. She was named National Coach of the Year in 1994. John McGuirk coached with Cathy for most of her tenure. Services are pending. [email protected]; @nhrJoeMorelli

