Canadiens complete comeback, top Maple Leafs in Game 7





TORONTO Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the second round by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7 on Monday night. Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Canadiens, who came back from a 3-1 deficit for the third time in franchise history to win a series. Eric Staal had two assists for Montreal, which advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015. The Canadiens will face Winnipeg after the Jets conquer Edmonton in the Canadian North Divisions in other series. Game 1 is Wednesday in Winnipeg. William Nylander had a late goal and Jack Campbell stopped 20 shots for Toronto, which has not advanced in the postseason since 2004. The Maple Leafs seemed to be in control of this streak while taking a 3-1 lead, but Montreal forced a decisive Game 7 by winning. two in a row in overtime. Montreal opened the score at 3:02 of the second in a series that started with a turnover from Mitch Marner on the offensive blue line. The Canadiens headed the other way and Gallagher scored his first goal since April 1 after missing out for six weeks with a broken thumb. The Maple Leafs almost tied the score moments later when Price Zach Hyman narrowly stopped before Auston Matthews ripped a shot off the post on a 2-to-1. But the Canadiens went up by two at 3:25 PM when Nick shot Suzukis on a power play and Perry ran out for his second goal in as many games. It was Montreals’ third goal with the man advantage in two games after going 0 for 15 to start the series. The Leafs, who finished 18 points ahead of the Canadiens in the regular season and haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1967, got a power play to start third. But Price denied Hyman on a diversion to the side of the goal. Toronto pulled Campbell with 3:35 over, but Toffoli scored just over a minute later in an empty goal. Nylander added a team-high fifth of the series with 1:36 to end the shutout bid for awards. INJURIES Even without captain John Tavares (concussion, knee), the Maple Leafs had to play without defender Jake Muzzin (suspected groin injury) after he left in the first period on Saturday. NOTES: Toronto lost a Game 7 on home ice for the second time in their history. Wayne Gretzkys 1993 Los Angeles Kings were the other club to deliver this feat when Toronto dropped to 11-2 once leading a run 3-1. The Canadiens, who have not faced the Leafs in the playoffs since 1979, lost the only other Game 7 between the teams in 1964 when Dave Keons’ hat-trick led Toronto to a 3-1 win at the Montreal Forum. The Leafs last series win and the last Game 7 played between Canadian teams was 17 years ago, 6,250 days to be exact, against Ottawa in the quarter-finals of the Eastern Conference. Toronto has lost seven consecutive postseason series and dropped eight consecutive games in which it could have eliminated an opponent.

