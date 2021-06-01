Sixers cannot overcome Joel Embiid’s loss because Wizards avoid sweep

The Washington Wizards defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 122-114, in Game 4 of their first round Eastern Conference playoff series Monday night

The Sixers can only hope this was their only loss.

Sixers center Joel Embiid left the game in the first quarter with a painful right knee late in the first quarter after a hard fall. He played for four more minutes before leaving the game. He finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Embiid had the best regular season of his career and has followed that with easily the best playoff performance of his career, averaging 29.3 points, 7 rebounds while shooting down 54.5% from the 3-point line.

It’s no coincidence that the Sixers ended up with the No. 1 seed in the East and were about to wipe the Wizards out of the postseason. They now lead the series 3-1.

The Wizards took advantage of the absence of Embiids, even though they didn’t put the game down until the diminishing seconds. Bradley Beal had 27 points and Russell Westbrook finished with his 12th playoff triple-double (19 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists).

With the score equal to 108-108 and just under three minutes to go, the Wizards went with a strategy to foul Ben Simmons whenever possible. He hit 4 of 8 free throws in the last 2:47 (he was 5 of 11 overall from the free-throw line).

The Sixers can deal with losing Game 4. They would have a harder time losing Embiid.

When asked for more information about Embiid’s knee, Rivers said, I really don’t know.

The Sixers said precautionary tests will be done on Tuesday.

Condition of the series: Sixers lead 3-1. Game 5 is Thursday in Philadelphia (7:00 PM ET, NBATV)

Jazz 120, Grizzlies 113

Mike Conley empowered his new team against his old team, bringing the Jazz to the brink of progress to the second round. While the Jazz clung to a 110-106 lead with less than four minutes to go, Conley Ja Morant’s three-meter floating float blocked. Then he skipped a 3 pointer with 3:24 left to give them a 113-106 lead. The Grizzlies were never again seriously threatened after that. Donovan Mitchell added 30 points and eight assists.

Condition of the series: Jazz leads 3-1. Game 5 is Wednesday in Utah (9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Celtics vs. Nets

The Nets don’t feel like making a return trip to Boston. And it’s more than just because of Kyrie Irving. A win in Game 5 would send the Nets to the semifinals against the No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks, who closed their series with the Miami Heat on Saturday. They could do without the Irving drama, of course. When Irving greeted his teammates on their way to the bench of the Nets late in Sunday’s game, he stepped into the midcourt, where he took a step on the face of the Celtics logoWhen the Celtics left the court after Sunday’s win on Game 4, a fan threw a bottle of water at Irving. The Celtics could fall short again. Celtics guard Kemba Walker and striker Robert Williams are both considered questionable. They both missed Sundays Game 4.

Condition of the series: Nets lead 3-1. Game 5 is Tuesday in Brooklyn (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Lakers vs. Sun tanning

With some consistency, Devin Booker and runner-up Phoenix Suns helped prepare for what was the biggest game of this best-of-7 series on Sunday.

“We had two days off and we spent both days in the gym, just decompressing and having conversations and not taking it too seriously,” Booker said. “I’m trying to keep our gym the same as during the regular season and I think that was very important to us. Understand it’s not called a series for nothing.”

The Suns responded with a 100-92 Game 4 winto not only play the series, but also regain the advantage of the home field, so they stick to the same preparation script for Game 5 against the defending NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers.

“We want this to be the most consistent part of our gym program,” Suns coach Monty Williams said after Monday’s workout. “The guys stayed pretty focused. When we went through film and when we went through some stuff with them, they got their work done and got out of the gym. From that standpoint it was a good day because we know how badly our boys want because they have shown a competitive advantage and have been driving all season.

— Duane Rankin

Condition of the series: Series ended 2-2. Game 5 is Tuesday in Phoenix (10:00 PM ET TNT)

Mavericks vs. Clippers

It doesn’t seem that long ago that the Clippers obituary was written. That only seemed right, as they lost the first two games of the series at home. And NBA Twitter had a field day to discuss the demise of Clippers after the Mavericks opened a 19-point lead in the first quarter of Game 3. But it’s been a different series since then. The Clippers staged a takeover, fighting back to win Game 3, then had a command performance in Game 4. We responded well, especially when we got back from it [30-11 deficit] in Game 3, Kawhi Leonard said. The job isn’t done yet, so we need to keep that balanced mindset and get ready for the next one. The good news for the Mavericks is that Luka Doncics’ neck pain has reportedly improved.

Condition of the series: Series ended 2-2. Game 5 is Wednesday in Los Angeles (10:00 PM ET, TNT)