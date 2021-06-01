Spring football serves as a reset for Glenville, Lorain and schools that didn’t play last fall

LORAIN, Ohio Wilfredo Gotay-Cotto kept smiling.

As a senior, he was unable to play football at Lorain High School last year. Neither his teammates nor most of the players from Glenville got that chance when their schools chose not to run fall athletics during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in nearly two years, both played on Monday at Lorain’s George Daniel Field for a spring screen.

It’s just something I’ve been looking forward to a lot, said Gotay-Cotto, a six-foot linebacker and security. I had nowhere to go and a lot to do. I’m not really looking forward to much, except for football.

Fall sports began under a cloud of uncertainty last year until Governor Mike DeWine gave permission in mid-August. Most of the schools continued with fall athletics, except for about a dozen around Northeast Ohio. Lorain and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, which also includes Glenville, were among those who took a break from track and field.

At the time, the Ohio High School Athletic Association noted that it would work with those schools to enable alternatives in the spring. That alternative came in the form of drills, which started in April and led to a scrimmage on Monday at 11am that lasted about two hours.

Each side alternated with the football, starting with the varsity and working through to the freshmen.

Many schools have not been given a chance to lift early and play games early, said SirSean Ingram, who will be a higher defensive end at Glenville this fall. This is an opportunity that many people do not have, and we have been able to take advantage of it.

Ingram, who played with Shaw last year, was given the opportunity and knows its importance. Many of his friends did not have that chance. Some went to Shaw, while others particularly college-affiliated athletes, such as defensive back Michael Gravely Jr. (Michigan State) transferred to other schools around Cleveland’s east end.

Jessie Agee, who will be a senior linebacker this fall, stayed in Glenville.

It hurt a little just to watch, Agee said. I couldn’t do anything on the field, but it kept motivating me to be ready.

Teammate Zaterrian Ward, who is entering his senior season with Glenville as a safety, said others reacted differently. Not only did they miss football, they also missed school.

With people staying at home, that drove people crazy, Ward said. It was heavy. Now that it’s over, we were glad it’s over. We were happy to see light.

Gotay-Cotto admitted to staying up late and sleeping with no personal lessons in Lorain last fall, that a return to norm began with the resumption of winter sports in January.

Glenville and Cleveland Schools, one of the United States’ largest metropolitan districts, remained athletically inactive until this spring. Examples cited by Ward and Gotay-Cotto are why routines are vital for teens, said Glenville coach Ted Ginn Sr.

He called the presence of athletics a lifesaver for them.

Forget about football, Ginn said. It gave us the opportunity to rejoin and interact with them.

The OHSAA allows all football teams unrestricted contact between coaches and players for summer practice in June and July of this year. In previous years, they had 10 days, but the OHSAA is also expanding its playoffs and shortening August practices by one week.

From a football perspective, both Ginn and freshman Lorain coach Damion Creel see this period as an opportunity to jump-start their efforts after a year of falling behind. Creel, who took the job at Lorain in February, admitted it was a challenge. Practices have been sporadic.

We’d be practicing for the entire month of May, Creel said, but we practiced for four days and we stopped for two weeks. It is hurdle after hurdle, but the hurdles are good because they help the children see our standard.

Creel also hoped to have a seven-on-seven scrimmage with Cleveland Central Catholic this spring, but it didn’t happen. Central Catholic and John Marshall, another CMSD member, carried out spring practices without fuss.

John Marshall coach Terrance Cleggett said between 40 and 50 players participated in his program’s spring training sessions, which closed last week.

It was a sense of normalcy again, Cleggett said. It was challenging. All football coaches also coach, so it was a double task. The kids were also happy to be back in the flow of things.

Ginn knows that double duty, as he coaches the Glenvilles track crew. He has seven qualifying tournaments for the state, including a few footballers, for this weekend’s Division II championships in Pickerington North.

That speed showed at Lorain on Monday, when Glenvilles’ receivers pulled away for four touchdown receptions from junior quarterback Ashton Pugh. Sophomore fullback DShawntae Jones rummaged for an early TD run that started in midfield to start the scrimmage.

Glenville fullback D’Shawntae Jones growls for a touchdown run on Monday, May 31, 2021 during a scrimmage at Lorain.(Matt Goul, cleveland.com)

Our kids have to run, said Creel, who previously worked on Ginn’s staff. That’s why those guys are like that, because they run.

This scrimmage was for many the first competitive football in about 20 months. It started with exercises and a familiar routine that Ginn said includes study tables and the expectation that some will have summer school.

Now we have the opportunity to shape them and help them, Ginn said. Football is the key to this.

