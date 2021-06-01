Jacob deGrom’s gem drops the ERA to 0.71, the lowest through May since 1964

Jacob deGrom continues to make history with his otherworldly start to his 2021 season.

In his second start since returning from the injured list, deGrom threw six scoreless innings in the Mets’ 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks, lowering his ERA to 0.71, the lowest for a qualified starter to the end of May since Chris Shorted a .64 ERA for the Phillies in 1964.

The ace of the Mets improved to 4-2 with only four runs earned in 51 innings. In his eight starts, he got three no runs, one run four times and three unearned runs in a game at Coors Field in April. With eight strikeouts in his six innings on Monday-evening, he is now to 82 with only seven walks.

For deGrom, the last pitcher with an ERA below 1.00 through May was Ubaldo Jimenez of the Rockies in 2010 with an 0.78.

DeGrom didn’t give up a hit until the fifth inning on an evening in Arizona, when his fastball was absolutely blistering. Working with an extra day of rest after Sunday night’s game in which he would pitch, but it rained out, four of his pitches in the first inning clocked 101 mph, a speed he had achieved on just three previous pitches all season.

2019 Jordan Hicks 29 2015 Nathan Eovaldi 28 2021 Jacob deGrom 27 2010 Aroldis Chapman 25

He finished with a ridiculous 27 throws over 100 km / h, the third highest in a single game since 2008.

DeGrom admitted that the thoughts of a no-hitter came to his head after he retired the first 13 batters he faced. The bid ended with a single by Diamondbacks-catcher Carson Kelly in the bottom of the fifth.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t, but we covered six innings or 85 pitches, so I think if I had a perfect game or no-hitter, I would have wanted to stay there,” deGrom said. I think when I gave up the hit it made the decision a little bit easier. “

DeGrom’s eight-game run isn’t just impressive for the start of a season. Since the earned runs became official in 1913, the only other pitcher with at least 80 strikeouts and an ERA as low as deGrom’s over eight games was Chris Sale, who struckout 90 with an 0.53 ERA in 51 innings for one eight-start. stretch from June to August in 2018.

DeGrom even went 1-for-3 with an RBI at the plate, raising his season average to .450. Opponents knock .129 away from him.

In case you’re wondering, Bob Gibson had a 1.53 ERA in late May 1968, when he finished with an 1.12 ERA. After giving up three runs in his first start of June, he went on an epic nature, allowing only three runs (all earned) over his next 11 starts and 99 innings (all complete games), a 0.27 ERA that reduced its season. end of July to 0.96.

Leading 5-0 in the bottom of the seventh, manager Luis Rojas played the conservative and removed deGrom after 70 pitches. For the Mets, it was their fifth straight win on a night of good news. Pete Alonso returned from a two-week stint on the injured list and drove in four runs with a two-run single and a two-run, 442-foot home run in the seventh inning.

Kevin Pillar also returned from multiple facial fractures after being hit by a pitch on May 17. Wearing a plastic shield to cover his nose, Pillar came in as a defensive midfield substitute and made an excellent running catch at the base of the wall, also going 1-for-1 at the plate.

Reliever Seth Lugo was also activated for the first time all season, although he didn’t pitch.