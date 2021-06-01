Nicholas Pooran, Punjab Kings Lead Wishes

Explosive West Indian batter Nicholas Pooran of Punjab Kings (PBKS) married Alyssa Miguel on Tuesday. Pooran posted a photo of the ceremony on his official social media account on Instagram with the caption, “Jesus has blessed me with many things in this life. No one is better than having you in my life @kathrina_miguel. Mr and Mrs Pooran Wishes poured in from all over the cricket fraternity, including Pooran’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise PBKS and its players.

PBKS congratulated the couple on Twitter and wrote: “Congratulations on the start of this great collaboration. I wish you both a lifetime of happiness @ nicholas_47.”

Congratulations on the start of this great collaboration. I wish you both a lifetime of happiness @ nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/kGpu952vnD Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 1, 2021

Players including Fabian Allen from the West Indies, Jimmy Neasham from New Zealand, David Warner from Australia, Chris Jordan from England and PBKS teammate Mandeep Singh also commented on the photo and sent them wishes.

Pooran went through a difficult time in IPL 2021. He scored only 28 points in the seven games that PBKS played with a high of 19 points.

A recent BCCI release confirmed that the rest of IPL 2021 will take place in the UAE in September. In total, only 29 games were completed before IPL 2021 was postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the biobubble.

However, Pooran remains an important member of the West Indian outfit. In 28 ODIs, the left batter scored 982 runs with an average of more than 49.

In the T20I format, Pooran has had two fifties to his credit in international cricket in 27 matches.