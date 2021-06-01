Sports
Will Grier organizes local football camp | News, sports, jobs
TRIADELPHIA – Former West Virginia highlight and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier will be visiting the Ohio Valley. Grier will team up with former West Virginia and Wheeling Central basketball player Chase Harler to host the Will Grier Football Camp hosted by Coachem Up Sports at The Highland Sports Complex.
Camp is on both days from June 21-22 from 8.30-11.30am.
“My goal this summer was to try and organize different types of events and things that wouldn’t normally happen in Wheeling, especially in the Ohio Valley,” Harler said. ‘I thought, what can I take to the Ohio Valley to give these kids a new aspect of learning? One of my favorite sayings is “exposure leads to expansion.” The more you are exposed, the more opportunities these kids start to conceive, their brains start racing, and they achieve their goals. “
Harler, who recently finished his freshman year as a professional basketball abroad in Lithuania, said that while he and Grier weren’t hanging out while they were both in West Virginia, he messaged Grier and the quarterback agreed to make sure that the camp would take place.
“I just contacted Will on social media,” Harler said. ‘He was in school when I was in school.
“I knew him and I’m sure he knew me, but we were never really friends or anything. But I contacted him and he responded in about 20 minutes. He said he was down and we just had to sort out the logistics.
“We finally have a date and I think it will be very, very cool for the children of the Ohio Valley and cool for him just to see the support he still gets in West Virginia.”
In two years with the Mountaineers, Grier threw for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns, compared to 20 interceptions. In 2018, he finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy vote.
Grier was drafted by Carolina in the third round (100th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in two games during his rookie campaign, completing 28 of his 52 passes for 228 yards.
“I hope for a great turnout”, Harler said. These kids could be around Will Grier, a West Virginia legend and NFL quarterback. I’m sure he will have a segment where he can talk to them all, talk about his journey, and what it takes to be a top athlete and NFL quarterback. We don’t get things like this very often in the Ohio Valley. I feel like I have some sort of platform and a chance to reach out to people like that and get a response. I’m just going to do as much as I can to get by here and give these kids a different view of some things. “
The camp is available for boys and girls aged 7-18. Go to www.coachemupsports.com to register.
“I’ve never played football, but I respect Will and his brand and team are doing a great job,” Harler said. “They’ve had camp in Morgantown before. I think it’s going to be really good. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]