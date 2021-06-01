Will Grier organizes local football camp | News, sports, jobs

TRIADELPHIA – Former West Virginia highlight and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier will be visiting the Ohio Valley. Grier will team up with former West Virginia and Wheeling Central basketball player Chase Harler to host the Will Grier Football Camp hosted by Coachem Up Sports at The Highland Sports Complex.

Camp is on both days from June 21-22 from 8.30-11.30am.

“My goal this summer was to try and organize different types of events and things that wouldn’t normally happen in Wheeling, especially in the Ohio Valley,” Harler said. ‘I thought, what can I take to the Ohio Valley to give these kids a new aspect of learning? One of my favorite sayings is “exposure leads to expansion.” The more you are exposed, the more opportunities these kids start to conceive, their brains start racing, and they achieve their goals. “

Harler, who recently finished his freshman year as a professional basketball abroad in Lithuania, said that while he and Grier weren’t hanging out while they were both in West Virginia, he messaged Grier and the quarterback agreed to make sure that the camp would take place.

“I just contacted Will on social media,” Harler said. ‘He was in school when I was in school.

“I knew him and I’m sure he knew me, but we were never really friends or anything. But I contacted him and he responded in about 20 minutes. He said he was down and we just had to sort out the logistics.

“We finally have a date and I think it will be very, very cool for the children of the Ohio Valley and cool for him just to see the support he still gets in West Virginia.”

In two years with the Mountaineers, Grier threw for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns, compared to 20 interceptions. In 2018, he finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy vote.

Grier was drafted by Carolina in the third round (100th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in two games during his rookie campaign, completing 28 of his 52 passes for 228 yards.

“I hope for a great turnout”, Harler said. These kids could be around Will Grier, a West Virginia legend and NFL quarterback. I’m sure he will have a segment where he can talk to them all, talk about his journey, and what it takes to be a top athlete and NFL quarterback. We don’t get things like this very often in the Ohio Valley. I feel like I have some sort of platform and a chance to reach out to people like that and get a response. I’m just going to do as much as I can to get by here and give these kids a different view of some things. “

The camp is available for boys and girls aged 7-18. Go to www.coachemupsports.com to register.

“I’ve never played football, but I respect Will and his brand and team are doing a great job,” Harler said. “They’ve had camp in Morgantown before. I think it’s going to be really good. “