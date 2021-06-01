The German university hopes to lift the lid on hockey injuries

Research is being done into the most common injuries in hockey.

The University Hospital of the Technical University of Munich has prepared a survey and works closely with active hockey players.

It is designed to specifically examine hockey injuries, their impact, as well as potential prevention strategies and hopes to include a large number of players from around the world.

ACL injuries are common in hockey, while there is currently little data on areas such as concussions.

PARTICIPATE THE RESEARCH HERE

Maximilian Hinz, who is coordinating the study, said: “There is quite a bit of data on hockey injuries, but we found that the available studies did not fully assess injuries in hockey yet.

“The purpose of this study is to find out what are the most common and serious injuries in hockey in terms of both overuse and acute injuries, and to understand injury mechanisms, return to sports schedules and preventive measures and their effectiveness. . “

The survey questions cover training, competitive play, and injury prevention, as well as athletes’ injury history.

This research was initiated by medical student Felix Winden, who played until a few years ago and now has a clinical and scientific focus on sports injuries.

