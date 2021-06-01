Returning Seth Lugo happy to ‘jump on board’ first-place Mets





PHOENIX Seth Lugo was barely missed in the Mets bullpen during his two-month hiatus, but his return to the squad, if not the mound, seemed to bolster an already formidable unit on Monday. Let me jump aboard here, Lugo said before the Mets defeated the Diamondbacks 6-2 without him on Monday. Let’s see what’s going on because I absolutely want to be a part of that. Lugo, who underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow in February, was the team’s most effective reliever in 2018 and 19 before switching to the starting rotation last year. While the Mets have been lean in rotation depth this season and strong in the bullpen (which includes Jeurys Familia, Trevor May, Aaron Loup and Edwin Diaz), Lugo said team officials have not discussed the idea of ​​using him as a starter. But manager Luis Rojas cited Lugo as an opportunity to be used in the role of opener should the need arise. Sean Reid-Foley got an option for Triple-A Syracuse, giving Lugo a spot in the bullpen. Seth Lugo is still waiting to climb the hill after returning to the Mets on Monday. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post In something of a surprise move, Sam McWilliams was assigned an assignment by the Mets to free up space on the 40-man roster. A minor leaguer in his career, McWilliams was signed to a Major League contract early in the off-season, based on an increase in the pace he had shown last summer in Rays’ alternative camp with his four-seam fastball. McWilliams was 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in seven games for Triple-A Syracuse. I know he was absent-minded with his command, said Rojas. This is just one of those situations, we had so many moving parts in our roster. <br /> The Mets have adjusted their rotation, causing Marcus Stroman and David Peterson to flip-flopping. The left-wing Peterson will now pitch on Wednesday, allowing Stroman to remain at normal halftime. Taijuan Walker is the scheduled starting pitcher for Mets for Thursday’s game in San Diego. JD Davis remains in limbo in rehab due to a left hand sprain. Rojas said Davis is not ready to embark on a Syracuse drug addiction assignment, as the Mets want to make sure he doesn’t suffer a setback by playing before he is ready. They still treated him, said Rojas. Still progressing and getting more feedback.

