Dinesh Karthik Birthday: Cricketer turns 36, Shikhar Dhawan leads wishes







Veteran wicket-keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik will celebrate his 36th birthday on Tuesday, and wishes poured in from all quarters on social media. Karthik’s Indian teammate Shikhar Dhawan was among the first to express his regards to the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper. Dhawan shared a photo with Karthik in India’s practice jersey on Instagram stories, writing, “Lots of love on your birthday, bro. Congratulations.” The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also greeted Karthik by listing his accomplishments in a tweet along with a photo. 2007 ICC World T20 winner Winner ICC Champions Trophy 2013 152 international matches and 3176 international matches. Here’s wicket-keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik a very happy birthday, BCCI tweeted. ICC World T20 winner

Winner of the ICC Champions Trophy

152 international matches and 3176 international runs. Wicket-keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is wished a very happy birthday. Our rock, our backbone, the one and only Dee Kay Anna! Congratulations, Dinesh Karthik. Congratulations, DK. The wicket-keeper-batsman scored 510 runs for Mumbai Indians in the 2013 season. The right-handed batsman made his ODI debut for India in 2004 against England at the Lord's. Since then, he has scored 1,752 runs at an average of 30.52 in 94 ODI matches. Karthik made his Test debut in 2004 against Australia. He played in 26 test matches, scoring 1,025 runs at an average of 25.00. Karthik represented India in 32 games in T20Is, scoring 399 runs with an average of 33.25. He played in 213 IPL games, scoring 3,946 runs with a strike rate of 129.89.







