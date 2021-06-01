Sports
Locals ready for state tennis tournament in Lexington
More than a dozen local tennis players will be in Lexington starting today for the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament.
The boy’s tournament is in the Top Seed Tennis Club, while the girls’ tournament is in the UK Boone / Downing Tennis Complex.
The semifinals and finals are at Top Seed Tennis Club, which start on Thursday morning.
On the boy’s side, Owensboro Dylan Mather is the only male singles player to face South Oldham’s Brady Kroll in the first round.
Mather won the Red Devils their first regional singles championship since 2002, when he rode to victory just over a week ago.
In boys’ doubles Brett Conder / Tucker Ray of Owensboro Catholic took to the field at 11am when they face Hayden Bentley / Zach Hall in Letcher County Central.
The 3rd regional champion, Daviess County’s Graham Sandefur / Camden Clark, will take on Bourbon County’s Luke Earlywine / Noah Earlywine in their first round.
Three local girls’ singles players will play this morning, including the 3rd regional champion in Catholic’s Ella Cason. Cason takes on Emma Wright of Bullitt East.
Apollo’s Mia Lampert will face Elizabethtown’s Jai Garris, while Daviess County’s Charly Hayden will face Woodford County’s Claire Pinkston.
There are three girls’ teams in doubles taking to court this week, with Catholic Olivia Hayden / Aisha Merchant taking on Hazard’s Hannah Stidham / Maci Woods, while Apollo’s Caitlyn Blandford / Lauren Clements face Danville’s Jena Akers / Lara Akers.
Catholic duo Emmy Moore / Sarah Kate Young comes from a regional title where they compete against Audrey Lamb / Maddy Will of Graves County.
The seniors said they have good prospects for the week.
“I’m going to do my best and give it my all for the last time,” said Moore. “There will be tough competition, but I’ll go out with everything I have and most of all, have fun.”
Young agreed, saying they should focus on one game at a time and once they progress, make sure they play to win and not lose.
Young said they have been working to return service since their regional victory and are using different strategies on the offensive side of the court.
Moore said they focus on the little things.
“We’ve put a lot of effort into doubling techniques and being aggressive to the net,” he said. “We’ve discussed many of the basic ‘strategies’ that are sometimes viewed, but which are the most important.”
Moore makes her first appearance in the state while Young makes a return trip. Moore said it helps to always have someone by her side, and Young echoed the feeling.
“It’s great to have support, but there is also a nervousness involved in not wanting to disappoint your partner,” she said.
Both said they were just thrilled to get the court together.
“I’m looking forward to being with my teammates and going out and giving my all for one last round,” said Moore. “I’m lucky to have been able to play with the best partner and friend.”
I look forward to cheering my team on some of their first state experiences and hopefully getting very far through the tournament with my best friend and partner, ”said Young.
KHSAA State Tennis Tournament Opening Matchups (All Times Eastern)
BOYS
Singles
9:00 am Dylan Mather (Owensboro) v Brady Kroll (South Oldham)
Double
11am: Brett Conder / Tucker Ray (Owensboro Catholic) v Hayden Bentley / Zach Hall (Letcher County Central)
11.30am: Graham Sandefur / Camden Clark (Daviess County) – Luke Earlywine / Noah Earlywine (Bourbon County)
GIRLS
Singles
8am: Ella Cason (Catholic) v Emma Wright (Bullitt East)
8:45 am: Mia Lampert (Apollo) v Jai Garris (Elizabethtown)
8:45 am: Charly Hayden (Daviess County) – Claire Pinkston (Woodford County)
Double
11am: Olivia Hayden / Aisha Merchant (Owensboro Catholic) v Hannah Stidham / Maci Woods (Hazard)
11.30am: Caitlyn Blandford / Lauren Clements (Apollo) – Jena Akers / Lara Akers (Danville)
Afternoon: Emmy Moore / Sarah Kate Young (Owensboro Catholic) v Audrey Lamb / Maddy Williams (Graves County)
