Schedule June Chowan Senior Center | Local

Chowan Senior Center is located at 204 E. Church St., Edenton. The center is open Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Fitness
The fitness room is open Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 16:00. Classes cost $ 1- $ 4 per class of $ 30 for one month.
- Lessons: Monday, Yogalates or Yoga, 9:00 am and Pilates, 5:30 pm; Tuesdays, Arthritis, 10:15 AM and Zumba, 5:30 PM; Wednesday, Trampoline, Cardio Lite, Step Interval or Combo Mix, 9:00 am and Pilates, 5:30 pm; Thursdays, Arthritis, 10:15 AM and Zumba, 5:30 PM; Friday, yoga, 9am
- SENIOR BOWLING On Friday we depart at 9:15 am, head to Albemarle Lanes in Elizabeth City and return at 12:30 pm. Cost is $ 2 for transportation. Deadline is the Wednesday before.
- FUN SWIM On Wednesdays we depart at 10am and head to the YMCA for a swim from 11am to 12pm and return at 1pm. Cost is $ 6. Deadline is two days earlier.
- WALKING CLUB Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 12pm in the DF Walker gym.
- PARENTAL ABUSE AWARENESS WALK is on Tuesday, June 15th. We meet at 8.15am in the center and take a 30 minute walk in the center of Edenton. Don’t forget to wear your purple to show your support!
Classes
- LINE DANCE CLASS Monday and Friday from 10.30 am to 11.30 am
- CROCHET LESSON Wednesday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm
- WOODCARVING CLASS Friday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm
- PAINTING CLASS Wednesday June 16 from 10 am to 12 noon. We paint an egret. Cost is $ 15. Deadline is June 15th.
Other activities
- PIANO MUSIC and COMPUTER USE 8:30 am to 4:00 pm Monday to Friday
- CORNHOLE, TABLE TENNIS and BILLARDS Monday Friday 11 am-4pm
- CARD GAME Hand & Foot on Thursdays from 11:15 am until the game is over.
MONTHLY LUNCH On June 23, our pick up lunch menu is 1/2
- ham & cheese sub, macaroni salad, fries and banana pudding. Cost is $ 3. Deadline is June 16th.
Trips
- TRYON PALACE TRIP On Tuesday, June 22, we will depart at 8 AM and head to New Bern for a tour of the palace and grounds. Cost is $ 12. Deadline is June 14th.
- GOLF TRIPS On Thursday June 10th we depart at 9.30am and head to Knobbs Creek. You pay there for a round of 9 or 18 holes. On Thursday, June 17, we will leave at 9:30 am and go to Cashie. The cost is $ 12. Deadline is the week before for each.
- SHOPPING TRIP On Thursday, June 24, we will leave the city center at 9am and make our own way to Norfolk Outlets for shopping and lunch, returning by 5pm. Cost is $ 2. Deadline is June 17th.
- FISHING TOUR On Wednesday July 7th we depart at 9:30 am and fish on Miss Oregon Inlet from noon to 4:00 pm. Cost is $ 30. Deadline is June 23rd.
- ELIZABETHAN GARDEN TOUR On Friday June 11, we will leave at 8 am and take a tour of the gardens and have lunch in Manteo and return with the three of us. Cost is $ 7. Deadline is June 9th.
- FYIDover Downs does not currently accept group rates. We will try for a trip in the fall.
- JERSEY BOYS Canceled at Box Office.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit