Eymael: Why Agüero’s signing could end Messi’s stay in Barcelona





The Belgian states that the two Argentines play a similar football style and that it will be difficult for the Catalans to keep them both.

Luc Eymael believes the arrival of Sergio Aguero at Barcelona could finally lower the curtain for long-sitting striker Lionel Messi. The Argentinian was officially unveiled at the Nou Camp on Monday via a free transfer following his departure from Manchester City, ending his illustrious 10-year career at the Etihad Stadium. The 32-year-old underwent medical treatment at the Nou Camp on Monday before signing a two-year contract with the Blaugrana. Editors’ choice Barça moved to Agüero following City’s decision to release the forward at the end of his contract, ending his trophy-laden tenure in Manchester. Eymael, who has coached several teams across Africa, has commented on the latest transfer Target Aguero’s arrival could likely be a major draw for Messi as the two players play the same role and style of football and Barcelona cannot afford to keep them both. What has been said? It means with Sergio [Aguero]on board now, Messi has to move, he has to move, Eymael said Target on Tuesday. But will he [Messi] are okay to move? Since you know that Messi doesn’t work much for the ball because he’s on the wing, will he work enough for the ball? Sergio [Aguero] is not a great fighter for the ball either, and in a team like Barcelona you can only have one player who doesn’t fight for the ball and everyone knew it was Messi, but you can’t have two players who don’t fight for the ball. not possible, I don’t see it working and maybe Messi will give way. Whether Aguero will make it in Barcelona, ​​Eymael said: it depends, it depends how he makes an appointment with Antoine. [Griezmann], with Messi [if he stays], and you know that in Barcelona everything comes from Messi, so he has to work his way to prove himself. Everything in Barcelona depends on the understanding you have with Messi and the new coach coming in and that’s the biggest problem so I really can’t say if he will make it in Barcelona or not, we have to wait and see who the new coach if they keep Messi and what role he will play [Aguero] are given to play at the club. Eymael continued: It will also depend on the new coach going to Barcelona, ​​which is the first if it is a coach who does not like to play him. [Aguero] as a striker it will not be comfortable for him. If Barcelona gets a coach who will play him as a striker, Messi moves to number 10 or the wing and then [Griezmann] to play behind him then he could do very well, remember Barcelona didn’t have a good season and they want to compete so they need to strengthen. The summer season will be an eventful one at Camp Nou as they try to recover from a disappointing season in which they finished third in La Liga and were eliminated in the Champions League Round of 16.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos